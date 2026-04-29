Dr Schierling Unfiltered

Dr Schierling Unfiltered

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What if You Could Visualize Your Chronic Back Pain?
When it Comes to Your Pain, Seeing is Believing
  Russell Schierling
What if there were a "Universal Cause" of Disease Few People Have Heard of?
The Search for Medicine's Holy Grail - The 'Common Cause' of Chronic Pain and Chronic Disease
  Russell Schierling
The Language of Censorship & Propaganda -vs- The Language of God
I asked five AIs about censorship, propaganda, and God. What came back should disturb anyone with an internet connection.
  Russell Schierling
The HHS / Harvard Pilgrim / Lazarus Study: Part III
The Perfect Storm: Public Health Surveillance Intentionally Designed to Fail and the COVID-19 Disaster
  Russell Schierling
The HHS / Harvard Pilgrim / Lazarus Study: Part II
You'll Wonder Why You've Never Heard of this Study
  Russell Schierling
The HHS / Harvard Pilgrim / Lazarus Study: Part I (The Background)
The Vaccine Study that Should Stop Everyone in their Tracks!
  Russell Schierling
Welcome to Dr Schierling Unfiltered
Home of Completely Unfiltered Insights on Chronic Pain, Censored Health Topics, and Medical Freedom
  Russell Schierling
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