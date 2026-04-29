Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
What if You Could Visualize Your Chronic Back Pain?
When it Comes to Your Pain, Seeing is Believing
Apr 29
•
Russell Schierling
17
8
6
What if there were a "Universal Cause" of Disease Few People Have Heard of?
The Search for Medicine's Holy Grail - The 'Common Cause' of Chronic Pain and Chronic Disease
Apr 26
•
Russell Schierling
19
5
3
The Language of Censorship & Propaganda -vs- The Language of God
I asked five AIs about censorship, propaganda, and God. What came back should disturb anyone with an internet connection.
Apr 22
•
Russell Schierling
29
10
4
The HHS / Harvard Pilgrim / Lazarus Study: Part III
The Perfect Storm: Public Health Surveillance Intentionally Designed to Fail and the COVID-19 Disaster
Apr 21
•
Russell Schierling
38
20
10
The HHS / Harvard Pilgrim / Lazarus Study: Part II
You'll Wonder Why You've Never Heard of this Study
Apr 18
•
Russell Schierling
25
19
8
The HHS / Harvard Pilgrim / Lazarus Study: Part I (The Background)
The Vaccine Study that Should Stop Everyone in their Tracks!
Apr 17
•
Russell Schierling
42
23
12
Welcome to Dr Schierling Unfiltered
Home of Completely Unfiltered Insights on Chronic Pain, Censored Health Topics, and Medical Freedom
Apr 16
•
Russell Schierling
20
1
3
© 2026 Schierling Chiropractic, LLC
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts