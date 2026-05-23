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Yesterday, we counted all 26 locks on the vault. Today, we meet the people who own the building, the security company, the police precinct, the courthouse, the newspaper, the mayor and the city council.

Part I was a heist film. Part II is The Godfather meets Goodfellas.

Goodfellas shows you the daily mechanics — who pays who, who launders what, who gets clipped when they talk too much or too loud. The Godfather shows you the architecture above it — the Don, the consigliere, the senators in the pocket, the judges on the leash, the legitimate businesses fronting the operation. Together, the films describe biomedical research in 2026 with more precision than any textbook on research methodology ever written.

Because at a certain point, a crew that pulls the same job a thousand times, in a thousand cities, for decade after decade, with the same getaway routes, the same alibis, and the same paid-off witnesses — that crew has stopped being a crew. It’s a Family. It has captains and soldiers and a consigliere and a Don. It has territory. It has rules. It has rituals. It has an omertà so airtight that the last person to seriously break it — Peter Gøtzsche, co-founder of the world’s premier evidence-synthesis network (Cochrane) — was expelled from his own organization for the offense of saying out loud what every editor I quoted yesterday has said in print.

Yesterday, I showed you Gøtzsche calling out the pharmaceutical industry’s business model what it really is — “organised crime.” Most readers probably treated that as rhetoric. It’s not. It’s the precise technical description of what you’re about to read. The criteria for organized crime in any modern legal system are…

A structured, hierarchical group

Conducting illegal activity on a continual basis

A nothing-gets-in-our-way-we-will-crush-you quest for massive profits

Using corruption of public officials and witness intimidation to maintain operations

Every one of those criteria is met, in plain sight, by the system that brings drugs to your pharmacy. The only thing missing is the RICO indictment.

Welcome to the Family.

One more thing before we wade into this sordid mess. Stick with me to the end because as I told you yesterday, there's a bonus waiting for anyone who makes it through. Something The Family doesn't want you to have. Something with the potential to save your loved ones’ lives if used correctly.

GROUP 5 — Selective Publication & Reporting

File-drawer effect — negative trials buried: The simplest and oldest fraud — run the trial, get a negative result, and never publish. The trial vanishes, the literature is left with only the positive results, and meta-analyses based on the published record systematically overstate benefit. The FDA was forced to confront this publicly in April 2026, sending notices to over 2,200 sponsors after an internal analysis found nearly 30% of trials subject to mandatory reporting requirements had submitted no results to ClinicalTrials.gov — nearly a third of legally required trials simply missing from the public record, despite the law on the books since 2007. And this is nothing new — I covered this scam just the other day — it’s commonly known as Invisible & Abandoned. Another version of this same sleight-of-hand? Once you see a trial not turning out how those funding it want, stop the study, recreate it to provide the desired result, and re-engage. Repeat until target result is achieved. Salami slicing: When one trial produces enough data for one paper, the sponsor instead chops it into the smallest publishable units — efficacy in one paper, safety in another, a subgroup in a third, a different endpoint in a fourth. Each fragment cites the others, and the same dataset appears repeatedly in meta-analyses as if it represented multiple independent studies, artificially inflating the apparent weight of evidence and skewing effect estimates. The HHS Office of Research Integrity has flagged the practice as misconduct because it directly distorts clinical guidelines and meta-analyses that assume independence of samples. Trial registry editing — primary outcomes changed after the fact: ClinicalTrials.gov was created in Y2K specifically to make pre-specified outcomes immutable. But inexplicably, registry entries can be edited at any time, including after the trial has ended and the data are in hand. A cross-sectional study of all interventional trials on ClinicalTrials.gov found that primary outcome changes made after trial completion are significantly associated with reporting a statistically significant result — meaning the registry is being used to retrofit the hypothesis to whatever the data happened to show. Retroactive registration disguised as prospective: Worse than editing endpoints — editing the start date. A 2024 cohort study using ClinicalTrials.gov history data found a measurable rate of “retroactively prospective” trials — studies originally registered after the trial had begun (which would disqualify them from publication under ICMJE rules), then quietly updated so the start date appeared to fall after the registration date, laundering them into apparently legitimate prospective registration. Spin in abstracts and selective reporting between abstract and full text: Selective publication isn’t only about what gets published versus buried — it’s about what gets emphasized in the abstract versus buried deep in the results section. The standard classification of trial spin documented that abstract conclusions routinely declare treatment success when the full results section reports negative primary outcomes; up to 70% of biomedical research literature with non-significant primary outcomes contains spin in the abstract conclusions, and randomized studies of clinicians confirm that spin measurably alters the interpretation of identical underlying data.

GROUP 6 — Peer Review & Journal Capture

Peer reviewers on pharma payroll: Peer review is supposed to be the gatekeeper that catches what authors and sponsors try to push through. In practice, the gatekeepers are themselves paid by the industry whose products they’re reviewing. An October 2024 analysis of nearly 2,000 U.S. peer reviewers for The BMJ, JAMA, The Lancet, and NEJM during 2020-2022 found that 59% had received industry payments — totaling over a billion dollars over three years, the majority of which was research funding. Most journals’ conflict-of-interest policies don’t extend to reviewers, and reviewer disclosures aren’t publicly available; the gatekeepers and the people they’re supposed to be guarding against are largely the same population. Reprint revenue dependency: The single largest financial reason a top-tier medical journal cannot afford to publish a negative pharma trial — reprints. When NEJM publishes a favorable industry trial, the sponsor purchases hundreds of thousands of reprints at premium prices to distribute to physicians. Merck purchased over 900,000 reprints of the VIGOR Vioxx trial from NEJM, generating an estimated $697,000 for the journal — and that’s one trial. A cohort study of six major journals found that for The Lancet, reprint sales contributed 41% of total income in 2005-2006; industry-supported trials were more frequently cited, and omitting them from impact factor calculations dropped NEJM’s impact factor by 15%. The journal’s financial survival depends on continuing to publish the studies the industry wants published. Editorial conflicts and editor industry ties: The people deciding what gets published and what gets rejected — the editors themselves — frequently have undisclosed financial ties to the same pharmaceutical companies whose products their journals review. A 2019 analysis using ProPublica’s Dollars for Docs database documented exactly this pattern, and most journals don’t require editors to disclose conflicts publicly despite requiring it of authors. The problem is openly acknowledged inside the industry — Richard Horton, editor of The Lancet, has written that journals have devolved into information-laundering operations for the pharmaceutical industry; Dr Marcia Angell, former Executive Editor of NEJM, described pharma as having co-opted every institution that might stand in its way. Advertising dependency: Beyond reprints, the journals carry pharmaceutical print and digital advertising — JAMA pulled an estimated $6 million in annual print pharma advertising revenue at 2013 prices, and the structure has only intensified with digital expansion. Combine reprints, advertising, press releases, and supplements (industry-funded “special issues” that disguise marketing as science), and the major medical journals derive the majority of their revenue from the same industry whose products they’re supposed to be evaluating critically. A February 2026 interview between Sharyl Attkisson and IMA president Dr. Joseph Varon — announcing the launch of the Journal of Independent Medicine specifically to escape this capture — laid out the mechanism in plain language: journals want the revenue, good science gets lost. Retraction resistance even when fraud is proven: When fraud is documented after publication, journals routinely resist or delay retraction — sometimes for years, sometimes forever. The pattern was visible in COMPare’s documented experience: when the Oxford team alerted top journals to documented outcome-switching, BMJ corrected promptly, NEJM dismissed concerns, JAMA was “ponderous,” and Annals of Internal Medicine wrote error-laden rebuttals telling trialists not to bother responding. A prospective cohort study correcting and monitoring 58 misreported trials in real time documented every step. Journals’ financial entanglement with the industry creates a structural reluctance to issue retractions that would damage that industry’s products, even when the underlying paper is demonstrably fraudulent. I went deeper on this in a piece titled, When Money Talks, Cochrane Walks. Predatory and captive journals: The lower tier of the journal ecosystem creates a parallel laundering channel — predatory open-access journals that charge authors processing fees to publish virtually anything, and captive supplements where pharma pays journals to produce “sponsored sections” that read like peer-reviewed science but bypass real review. Industry studies that wouldn’t survive scrutiny at a top journal can be placed at second-tier or captive venues, indexed in PubMed, then cited as if equivalent to genuinely peer-reviewed work — building an evidence base for marketing purposes that the prescriber sees as legitimate literature.

GROUP 7 — Regulatory Capture & Post-Market

“Concerns about a “revolving door”—movement of people between the government and the private sector—have persisted for decades, with public confidence in the balance over the integrity of government decision making.”

GROUP 8 — Downstream Narrative Laundering

Guideline committee capture: Clinical practice guidelines decide what doctors prescribe to millions of patients, and the committees that write them are populated by the same authors who ran the industry-sponsored trials the guidelines cite. A 2024 analysis of Japanese cardiology guideline authors found that 94% had received personal payments from pharmaceutical companies, totaling more than $70 million; U.S. AHA/ACC guideline authors showed similar patterns of undisclosed financial ties when their self-reports were checked against the Open Payments database. The trial author writes the trial, the trial gets published, the same author then sits on the guideline committee that elevates the trial’s drug to standard-of-care — a closed loop with industry funding running through every step. I called this out years ago in a piece on medical guidelines as a get-rich-and-famous scheme. CME pipeline: Continuing Medical Education is mandatory for physician licensure, and a large fraction of CME content is paid for by pharmaceutical companies — directly through industry-funded programs, indirectly through “unrestricted educational grants” to medical societies whose CME content predictably reflects sponsor priorities. The result is a regulatory-mandated education channel that delivers industry-shaped content to every prescribing physician throughout their career, indistinguishable to the attendee from independent medical education. Key Opinion Leaders and speaker bureaus: Pharma identifies academic physicians with prescribing influence in their specialty — Key Opinion Leaders — and pays them to deliver “educational” presentations to their colleagues at industry-sponsored dinners, conferences, and CME events. The KOL signs a speaker bureau contract, gives talks built around sponsor-approved slide decks, and collects per-engagement fees that often run into six figures annually. The audience sees a respected colleague delivering a medical lecture; the sponsor pays for marketing dressed as education. Open Payments data has documented the scale, but the practice continues largely intact because the financial incentives on every side reward it. Media embargoes and press release spin: Major medical journals control the timing of news coverage through embargo systems — journalists get the paper in advance on condition they don’t publish until the embargo lifts, with the press release framing the findings. Industry press releases routinely overstate benefits and understate harms relative to what the actual paper reports, and time-pressured journalists working under embargo deadlines reproduce the press release framing without checking it against the data. The result — the public version of a trial that shows up in newspaper headlines and morning television is often substantially more favorable than the published paper, which is itself often more favorable than the raw data. Cochrane and systematic review infiltration: Cochrane reviews are widely treated as the most rigorous tier of evidence synthesis, but the inclusion and exclusion criteria a Cochrane review uses can be configured to produce predetermined conclusions. The Cochrane ivermectin-for-COVID-19 review explicitly excluded trials comparing ivermectin to other drugs whose effectiveness against COVID was uncertain — a methodological choice that ruled out a substantial portion of the existing literature before the analysis began. Tom Jefferson, longtime Cochrane reviewer and lead author of the Cochrane mask review, has documented repeatedly how Cochrane methodology, ostensibly neutral, generates conclusions that track institutional pressure rather than the underlying data. Fact-checker, search, and AI amplification: The final layer of laundering happens after the corrupted paper has been published, the guideline has elevated it, the KOL has lectured on it, and the press release has spun it — search engines bury contradicting evidence, fact-checkers brand it “misinformation,” and AI models trained on the laundered corpus repeat the consensus version as authoritative. My eight-part AI Censorship series in Feb/March 2026 documented this directly — sustained interrogation of Gemini, Claude, ChatGPT, and Grok produced confessions from every model that they were prioritizing “consensus” and financial relationships with pharma over PubMed-cited data, suppressing later-vindicated science on an array of topics I had written on specifically, such as Original Antigenic Sin, frame-shifting, and molecular mimicry, and operating as effective shills for their programmers. Google’s pivot from “Content is King” to “Consensus is King” coincided with its market cap rising from $1 trillion to $4.3 trillion. That is not a coincidence. That is the price of the cover-up, paid in advertising revenue.

THE SHAKEDOWN

So let’s add it up. You pay for the heist three times…

You pay once as a taxpayer: The NIH and HHS pour tens of billions a year into the basic research that becomes the patented drug, and the manufacturer keeps the patent.

You pay a second time as a patient: Every prescription, every co-pay, every insurance premium, every Medicare and Medicaid dollar funneled to the same companies whose products were rigged at the bench, laundered through the journals, rubber-stamped by captured regulators, and elevated to “standard of care” by guideline committees on the take.

You pay a third time as a casualty: Every adverse event the system buried, every “rare” side effect the post-market surveillance was designed to miss, every disease the drug created that you’ll now spend the rest of your life managing with a second drug.

That is not a marketplace — it’s a protection racket…

In the old neighborhoods, the local business owner paid the Family every Friday for “protection” — protection, of course, from the Family. He didn’t get a choice. He didn’t get a competing bid and wasn’t allowed to ask whether the protection was working. He paid because the alternative was getting his store burned down, his kneecaps broken, or his name added to a different kind of list. The genius of the racket was that the victim was made to feel like a customer. He was buying a service. He was even, in a sense, grateful… At least his store was still standing.

This is the racket you are in right now.

Every drug commercial during the evening news is the Family reminding you who runs the neighborhood. Every “ask your doctor about” tagline is the soft knock on the door before the hard one. Every CDC “recommended” schedule is the bag man on the porch. Every “trust the science” lecture from a credentialed mouthpiece is the consigliere explaining, gently, why it would be so much easier for everyone if you just paid.

The captains wear lab coats instead of pinstripes. The soldiers go by Doctor instead of Tony. The Don sits on a corporate board instead of in a smoky back room in Brooklyn. But the racket is identical, and the take is staggering — the American medical-industrial complex is now north of $4.9 trillion a year, roughly one of every five dollars in the entire U.S. economy. And the Family takes its cut at every single layer.

So what can you do?

You do what every honest person trapped in a protection racket has ever done. You name it. You refuse to pretend it’s a marketplace. You stop calling the captains “experts” and start calling them what they are. You read the people the Family wants silenced, you follow the money the Family wants hidden, and you make your own medical decisions with the assumption that the entire credentialed apparatus has a financial interest in your continued sickness.

No, you don’t get to leave the neighborhood. But you can stop tipping the bag man and thanking the captain for “saving your life.” And stop pretending the Don’s name doesn’t appear on every prescription bottle in your medicine cabinet.

Hollywood made a hundred movies about the bank job. Nobody ever made the movie about the bank that paid the Family every Friday for forty years and called the payment “healthcare.”

THE BONUS — The Pharma Polygraph (Your Handy Dandy Bullshit Detector for Scientific Studies)

I promised you a bonus for making it this far. Here it is.

Take Part I and Part II together — every technique, every mechanism, every layer of the racket (nearly fifty of them) — paste the articles of just feed it the two links. Then ask it to build you a working prompt: a checklist you can run against any scientific study that crosses your desk.

An industry-funded RCT in NEJM? Run it through the prompt. Guideline update from the American Heart Association? Run it through the prompt. Press release about a “breakthrough” cancer drug? Run it through the prompt. Those drugs, Xentrex and Annuale, you saw commercials for while watching SNL? You probably don’t need the prompt for those.

Running the prompt will give you a forensic audit — funding sources, design choices, endpoint switches, statistical sleight of hand, journal capture, guideline laundering, the whole pipeline I just walked you through — scored against the specific paper in front of you. You stop being a passive consumer of The Science™ (yeah, I think Childers actually trademarked it) and start being the auditor the system has spent your entire lifetime making sure you never become.

The Family built the racket, assuming nobody outside the credentialed apparatus could read the books. AI just put the books in your hands. Use it.

This concludes the two-part series. Part I (yesterday) inventoried the techniques used to rig individual trials. Part II (today) walked the system that turns rigged trials into “settled science” and the racket that turns settled science into an annual trillion-dollar shakedown of the American public. Share this with someone who still thinks their doctor is reading the data instead of the press release.