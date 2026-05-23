Dr Schierling Unfiltered

Dr Schierling Unfiltered

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Charlotte Waterson's avatar
Charlotte Waterson
8h

I don’t understand the paragraph under BONUS about Parts 1 and 2 and the prompts. Can you clarify?

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Susan P ...'s avatar
Susan P ...
9h

You are brilliant - thank you for this article & for being a Truth Warrior. The Truth doesn't lie for our Creator lives in the Light of Truth. Gratitude & blessings RS. In God we Trust ...

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