Dr Schierling Unfiltered

Dr Schierling Unfiltered

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Lawdog's avatar
Lawdog
6h

Wow! just wow! A trillion dollar corruption scheme rendering nearly half of our studies blatantly false and misleading not only patients but doctors themselves. Thanks again, Russ.

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The Ministry of Herbs's avatar
The Ministry of Herbs
15h

🤯👏 I don't take any pHarma, and I always say you can't poison yourself to health- but this is incredible. Even worse than I thought! Now, if I can get anyone to read it, maybe I can save a few more lives. Thank you!

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