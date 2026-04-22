Dr Schierling Unfiltered

Dr Schierling Unfiltered

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Susan P ...'s avatar
Susan P ...
Apr 22

Powerful article - thank you. Technology will rob us of our humanity if we don't use is wisely. I prefer to live in God's World vs altered /electronic reality. In God we Trust ...

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Russell Schierling's avatar
Russell Schierling
Apr 23

Read it yesterday, I am subscribed.... Thanks!

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