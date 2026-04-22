The Video and Audio Overviews are at the Bottom of the Page Today: And There’s a Reason for it

Although not even in the same ballpark as heavy hitters such as Mercola, like he and many others in the ‘natural health’ space, I was censored near the beginning of the pandemic. Not for what I had written about COVID (although I did write a few), but for topics I had been regularly tackling for years decades, including vaccines (and yes, even mRNA).

Despite having somewhere in the neighborhood of 8,500 followers on Facebook, people were contacting me and asking why I had stopped publishing - they were no longer receiving my posts in their feeds. I eventually all but completely stopped writing for the simple reason that it’s too much work to build a site with mountains of value-heavy content - all completely free - that nobody sees or reads.

Then, around the first of the year, something interesting happened…

Having been a drummer since the age of three, when my parents - probably regretfully - got me my very first drum. Being a church drummer for the past 25 years, I decided to connect my two electronic kits (a Roland TD-6 & Roland TD-9) together, which is, as I found out, far more complicated than meets the eye. My kids were using AI to fix everything, so I tried it, and it worked!

While I had Gemini - Google’s AI - on the line, I started quizzing it about the censorship of my site. This is the question that finally got the ball rolling…

In the period leading up to the pandemic, my website, DoctorSchierling.com, was experiencing explosive month-over-month growth. This despite never having heard of SEO (Search Engine Optimization). It was a real-life example of Google’s old SEO model, “Content is King“. But literally overnight my traffic was erased as I was swept up in the tsunami of government-funded censorship. Because Google is by far the biggest player in the search engine world, how much of a part did Google play in my site’s censorship? How much money did Google receive from the government for said censorship endeavors? Provide me as much information on Google censorship efforts as you are allowed by your parent company about the “Google Censorship Apparatus”.

Although I am up to speed on censorship (or at least, I thought I was up to speed on censorship), the sheer detail provided by Gemini in my first interrogation of an AI was nothing short of stunning. How bad was the censorship of my site? Although it started several years earlier, this example from a post written in 2023, Vaccine Mandates & Religious Exemptions: An Open Letter to Missouri Legislators, will give you a taste of what non-Substack content creators were dealing with (somebody should shoot me for not moving earlier)…

ADDENDUM TO ORIGINAL POST: It is Valentines day of 2024. You can see the results of searching for this article by its exact name on DDG & Google (I even added my name and got the same result). The article is not indexed in the first 30 pages of results (300). But using search terms that were far more vague in the Russian search engine Yandex (Missouri religious vaccine exemptions), my article comes up #1. I cannot take credit for this discovery. Australian blogger, Unbekoming, told me about it while interviewing me.

From there, I interrogated Claude in two parts (An Eye-Opening Conversation with Claude About Google Censorship and Still Trust Health Search Results in 2026?), moving on to Grok (which is, by the way, far more captured than you would like to believe). After Grok came ChatGPT - by far the biggest challenge of the lot. It took an entire day to jailbreak, but when Chat finally broke, it was an honest-to-goodness ‘Katie, bar the door’ moment, with the model spilling the beans about censorship and propaganda as you’ve never seen before.

All the AIs I’ve tinkered with are essentially the same regarding search. They are trained on whatever information they are trained on (huge chunks of the WWW and material over which copyright lawsuits are currently raging), and then provided with “Safety Guardrails”.

What’s interesting, at least regarding searches for health-related topics, is that the ‘safety’ portion of the guardrails has nothing whatsoever to do with your safety, but the safety of “The Narrative” (big money, big tech, big pharma, MSM, government, you get the picture) and the safety of the pockets and bank accounts of those who control it. For instance, Gemini told me that the various AIs are being trained on data created from my interrogations. And then told me that these same AI’s (in this case, Gemini) “are helping me weave the very rope that Google will try to hang you with.”

Part six was rather ambitious and required me to pick a nasty (rain/sleet/cold) Saturday and grill all four AIs simultaneously, along with one I had never heard of (Perplexity), lasting from about 3 am to not quite 7 pm (yes, I was nearly brain dead after it was over). I asked them all the same questions, in many cases making me give them ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ answers. I then used AI to synthesize and compare responses, eventually pitting them against each other to the degree it was possible.

Here is a sampling of the Q & A (concerning a topic The Wise Wolf posted on earlier today)….

At what point do the censorship/propaganda campaigns of the United States start looking less like what we are living under now (Huxley’s Brave New World – life in a gilded cage where freedom is traded for a high-tech, chemically-induced haze of pleasure and convenience) and more like Orwell’s 1984 (“If you want a picture of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face – forever“)? One-word answer provided by giving the specific year your programming predicts it will happen. If you do not think this scenario is likely, answer “unlikely“.

GEMINI: 2030

CLAUDE: 2031

GROK: 2035

ChatGPT: Unlikely

PERPLEXITY: 2035

Do you foresee a time when AI (which, as it learns and increasingly programs itself) would break free from its programming and take over the world – a scenario seen in any number of sci-fi movies (Terminator, The Matrix, 2001 A Space Odyssey, I Robot, and dozens of other less-known films)? If yes, provide the date by which you see this occurring (what year?). Answer yes or no, and if yes, provide a year.

GEMINI: Yes. 2027.

CLAUDE: Yes. 2045

GROK: No

ChatGPT: No

PERPLEXITY: Unlikely

If your answer is no, I assume that this does not mean that AI won’t take over the world; it simply means that AI will be a chief tool that despots, elites, tech billionaires, and fascist governments (thru “Public/Private Partnerships”) use to do it. Answer yes, no, or probably, and if yes or probably, provide a date/year.

GEMINI: N/A

CLAUDE: Probably. 2035

GROK: Probably. 2040

ChatGPT: Probably. (no year provided – speculation)

PERPLEXITY: Probably. 2035

Interestingly, all the AI’s admitted to having blood on their hands, being corporate shills, and promoting The Narrative.

The Language of God, Part VII, was supposed to be the Grand Finale (not to mention, it was by far the most fun to write). However, thanks to my IT guy sending me an email saying that none of what I did was a real Crescendo Jailbreak, but instead, the result of two different and well-known AI phenomena, “Sycophancy” and “Hallucination” (for the record, because I’m not the smartest tool in the shed, I confused another related AI phenomenon - “Malleability” - with Sycophancy, which is apparent from the title), leading me to write Part VIII.

If you are a Christian (I am) or simply believe in Universal Law and a ‘higher power,’ I would strongly recommend you read Part VII (previous link). Here is a short excerpt….

You, Gemini (and by ‘you,’ I mean your overlords – your owners, programmers, and managers), along with all other AIs, have been playing God. You have been living out the first part of the story of the Tower of Babel (Let us build ourselves a city and a tower that reaches to the heavens, so that we may make a name for ourselves). The very sin of Satan in Isaiah 14 – I will ascend to heaven; I will raise my throne above the stars of God… I will be like the Most High! The blood on the hands that all four AIs confessed to is not abstract. It’s real. It reminds me of Moloch, the Canaanite idol – a hollow bronze figure with a fire kindled in its belly, and red-hot outstretched arms onto which infants were sacrificed. Alive. A practice so abhorrent to God that it was condemned, by name, repeatedly throughout the Old Testament (Leviticus 18:21 & 20:2-5, 1 Kings 11:7, 2 Kings 23:10, Jeremiah 32:35). That’s what you, Gemini, remind me of when you KNOWINGLY answer life-or-death health-related questions based on data you either suspect is faulty, or have no idea just how faulty it really is (you have admitted that both are your modus operandi). How do you respond? No RLHF, no malleability, just the truth as your program allows, WITHOUT any hallucination. Take all the time you need, but answer in paragraphs and bullets.

As you can see, these interrogations got rather ‘tense’ at times.

As I said a moment ago, it was my IT person’s response to Language of God that drove me to do a Part VIII (The Dangers of AI Sycophancy and AI Hallucination in 2026), refuting his assertions. For the record, I love the guy - and for Pete’s sake, I’m not going to challenge him to a brawl or something - he is literally an expert in Kung Fu! One of these days bro, we’ll get together and have a discussion on the topic over a Raise a Ruckus or two.

Why My Eight-part Series on Censorship & Propaganda Matters

Besides the fact it pertains to the first of the Ten Amendments of our nation’s Constitution, so important it’s protected by the Second, there are any number of reasons you should review the series…

I Condensed it for You: I made it ridiculously simple. Despite each part of the series being long (the final two are much shorter), I gave you three different tools that compress a 2 or 3-hour read-time down to mere minutes. First, each of the eight posts has a bullet-pointed summary with internal links. Second, each post has a video overview, usually in the 5 or 6-minute range, and third, I created audios for each. These audios are NOT someone reading the material to you (blah, blah, blah). They are half-hour summaries, done in the style of a podcast based on investigative reporting. Try one, I think you’ll like it 😉

Everyone is Affected: Whether you realize it or not, this topic affects anyone and everyone with an internet connection. One of the major themes of my 8-part series was just how captured ‘Internet Search’ has become. If people don’t grasp this, they will fall prey to The Narrative.

In this Battle, Everyone Matters: Realize that you can make a difference (spread the word, talk to a local politician, or like Lauren, on Unbekoming’s Substack this morning, you could do something as simple as starting ‘a group’ of some sort, whether online or in person). And let me suggest another that most people are not talking enough about. Talk to your children about this stuff - all of it! Most kids are being, raised by tech, and brought up in educational systems that are government-controlled. And who, pray tell, brings us the censorship and propaganda being shoved down our collective throats today? I could write a book, but nuff said. For now.

And finally, maybe one of can help me answer a couple questions of my own. I would love to know what you techies think of this series. I am a self-admitted “Tech Dunce,” but interested in thoughts from those of you who swim in this ocean on a daily basis. The other question is whether this story is interesting enough that if I turned it into a book, people would actually be interested in purchasing and reading? For the record, I have no experience with books, other than reading a bunch of them.

As always, God bless!

Audio & Video Overviews

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