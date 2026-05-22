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For more than a century, Hollywood has been obsessed with a question… How many different ways can a bank be robbed?

Sometimes it’s ski-masked lunatics kicking in the front door with sawed-off shotguns. Sometimes it’s elegant thieves in tailored suits quietly bypassing the vault through the air ducts. Sometimes it’s hackers, insiders, fake cops, crooked politicians, shell corporations, tunnel crews — or entire institutions quietly rewriting the rules so the robbery technically becomes “legal.”

From Point Break to Heat to Ocean’s Eleven to Inside Man — and for the old-school crowd, classics like Rififi and The Asphalt Jungle — the lesson is always the same… Once there’s enough money at stake, intelligent people stop asking whether the system can be gamed and start discovering the endless number of ways it already is. Unfortunately, the same phenomenon is true for a large portion of scientific studies — only Hollywood’s not turning those heists into movies.

The biomedical version is uglier than any bank caper that’s ever hit the silver screen. Why so? Because the bank being robbed is the American taxpayer, and the annual take is in the hundreds of billions (yesterday’s post put it at just under a trillion). The NIH alone disburses nearly 50 billion a year in publicly funded research grants. A 2018 PNAS analysis found that NIH funding contributed to published research associated with every single one of the 210 new drugs approved by the FDA between 2010 and 2016.

Throw in Medicare, Medicaid, the VA, the DoD, employer-subsidized insurance, and direct out-of-pocket spending, and the American public is bankrolling both ends of the operation — directly through NIH grants that seed the science, and indirectly through inflated drug prices that fund industry's own trials, marketing, and the next round of “research.” Same studies. Same drugs we don't need. Same prices we can't afford. Same safety signals systematically buried. And the scientists in the white coats don’t even have to pick the lock or jackhammer through a concrete wall. They’ve been handed the keys, the vault combination, and a getaway van with new tires, a full tank of gas, and fake plates.

It’s the robbery movie Hollywood never made…

And the people most aware of the robbery aren’t the patients in the waiting rooms. They are the doctors, editors, and senior scientists who spent their careers inside the institutions pulling the heist, as well as their accomplices deep inside — those running the very watchdog agencies that are supposed to be putting the kibosh on this sort of thing (FDA, CDC, NIH, HHS, HRSA, CMS, AHRQ, DOJ, OHRP, ORI, GAO, etc, etc, etc). The collapse of trust in biomedical research is not coming from the outside; it’s coming from the very people best positioned to know.

Below are a number of quotes — every one of them from a former editor of a top medical journal or a senior physician-researcher, every one of them on the record. It’s the “stuff” (I’d have been well within my rights to use other descriptors here) I’ve been writing about in my oxymoronically-named Evidence-Based Medicine column over at DoctorSchierling.com and elsewhere for 35 years (thanks to censorship, I am now here instead of there).

Be sure to have a trash can handy in case your level of quesiness rises to upchuck threshold…

“It is simply no longer possible to believe much of the clinical research that is published, or to rely on the judgment of trusted physicians or authoritative medical guidelines. I take no pleasure in this conclusion, which I reached slowly and reluctantly over my two decades as an editor of The New England Journal of Medicine.” -Dr. Marcia Angell, former Editor-in-Chief, New England Journal of Medicine, from 2009’s Drug Companies & Doctors: A Story of Corruption

“The case against science is straightforward: much of the scientific literature, perhaps half, may simply be untrue. Afflicted by studies with small sample sizes, tiny effects, invalid exploratory analyses, and flagrant conflicts of interest, together with an obsession for pursuing fashionable trends of dubious importance, science has taken a turn towards darkness.” -Dr. Richard Horton, Editor-in-Chief, The Lancet, from a 2015 piece, Offline: What is Medicine’s 5 Sigma?

“The medical profession is being bought by the pharmaceutical industry, not only in terms of the practice of medicine, but also in terms of teaching and research. The academic institutions of this country are allowing themselves to be the paid agents of the pharmaceutical industry. I think it’s disgraceful.” -Dr. Arnold Relman, former Editor-in-Chief, New England Journal of Medicine from PBS Frontline in 2002

“Medical journals are an extension of the marketing arm of pharmaceutical companies.” -Dr. Richard Smith, former Editor, BMJ (25 years) from PLoS Medicine’s 2005 article, Medical Journals Are an Extension of the Marketing Arm of Pharmaceutical Companies

“There can be no doubt that its business model fulfills the criteria for organised crime.” -Dr. Peter Gøtzsche, co-founder of the Cochrane Collaboration and former director of the Nordic Cochrane Centre, from 2013’s Deadly Medicines and Organised Crime: How Big Pharma Has Corrupted Healthcare

“There seems to be no study too fragmented, no hypothesis too trivial, no literature citation too biased or too egotistical, no design too warped, no methodology too bungled, no presentation of results too inaccurate, too obscure, and too contradictory, no analysis too self-serving, no argument too circular, no conclusions too trifling or too unjustified, and no grammar and syntax too offensive for a paper to end up in print.” -Dr. Drummond Rennie, Deputy Editor of JAMA from 1986 Announcement of the First International Congress on Peer Review in Biomedical Publication

What if I told you that medical research has been suspect for longer than you can imagine — probably before your grandparents great-grandparents were born? That biomedical research has always been under assault, due to corrupting pressures from the sheer amount of dollars involved?

Notice that the last quote above is four decades old — proof that, as Solomon wrote in Ecclesiastes three millennia ago, there is nothing new under the sun. Not only is the effort to game the biomedical research system not just a 21st-century phenomenon, it’s not even a 20th-century phenomenon.

Take a look at what some of the historical heavyweights of medicine were saying over 160 years ago…

“I firmly believe that if the whole materia medica, as now used, could be sunk to the bottom of the sea, it would be all the better for mankind — and all the worse for the fishes.” -Dr. Oliver Wendell Holmes, Dean of Harvard Medical School, delivering the Annual Address to the Massachusetts Medical Society — five years before Lincoln was assasinated (May 30, 1860)

“Far too large a section of the treatment of disease is to-day controlled by the big manufacturing pharmacists, who have enslaved us in a plausible pseudo-science.” -Sir William Osler, the ‘Father of Modern Medicine,’ first physician-in-chief of Johns Hopkins, and Regius Professor of Medicine at Oxford, from the 1909 issue of Lancet (The Treatment of Disease)

“Evidence is at hand that many of the patients in the examples to follow never had the risk satisfactorily explained to them, and it seems obvious that further hundreds have not known that they were the subjects of an experiment although grave consequences have been suffered as a direct result of experiments described here.” -Dr. Henry K. Beecher, Professor of Research in Anaesthesia at Harvard Medical School from the June 1966 issue of the NEJM (Ethics and Clinical Research)

That’s the historical baseline. None of these men was fringe. None were “anti-pharma activists”. None were considered outliers.

Holmes ran Harvard Medical School. Osler not only built Johns Hopkins, but his textbook, The Principles and Practice of Medicine, trained two generations of American doctors (he called the pharmaceutical industry’s grip on therapeutics a “plausible pseudo-science” in The Lancet in 1909). Beecher held an endowed chair at Harvard and documented 22 unethical experiments — all published in major American medical journals, all having passed through editorial boards and peer review.

And now bring it forward, decade by decade, into the modern era, where the same stale warnings come from the people who ran the New England Journal of Medicine, The Lancet, JAMA, and the BMJ — and who co-founded Cochrane, the world's premier evidence-synthesis network. These are not anti-vax bloggers, naturopaths, kooky chiros, or voices from ‘the fringe.’ They are the architects and gatekeepers of modern medicine itself, spending their careers watching how the heist works.

What follows is an inventory of techniques they were watching…

GROUP 1 — Funding & Conflict-of-Interest Capture

GROUP 2 — Study Design Rigging

Comparator manipulation — fraudulent placebos and weak actives: The single cleanest tell that a trial was rigged before it started is the choice of comparator. Industry trials routinely compare a new drug to a "placebo" containing the same toxic excipients as the active arm (washing out the safety signal), to a competitor drug deliberately under-dosed or used in patients known to do poorly on it, or to outdated regimens that newer evidence has already abandoned. The James Lind Library catalogues how three of four large industry-sponsored antihypertensive trials used atenolol as the comparator after atenolol had already been shown inferior to low-dose thiazide diuretics — guaranteeing the new drug looked better than it was. The vaccine schedule is the most egregious example of all. Not a single childhood vaccine on the current CDC schedule has ever been tested against an inert saline placebo in a real RCT — new vaccines are ‘tested’ against older vaccines or against the aluminum adjuvant alone, washing out the safety signal by design. ICAN's lawsuit forced HHS to admit on the record that it had never filed a single biennial vaccine safety report to Congress in 34 years — the heist RFK Jr. has spent two decades screaming about. Dose and duration gaming: Pick a dose of your drug high enough to show effect but a dose of the comparator low enough to lose; run the trial long enough to catch the benefit signal but short enough to miss the harm signal that always emerges later. The pattern is most flagrant in psychiatry and cardiovascular trials, where 6-week or 12-week studies make the case for indefinite prescribing while toxicities that manifest at 6 months, 2 years, or 10 years never enter the dataset that approves the drug. The TOGETHER trial — the supposed death blow to ivermectin — capped dosing at 3 days when clinicians treating the more virulent gamma variant were dosing for 5+ days at double the strength, then added a 90kg weight cap that systematically underdosed the heaviest, highest-risk patients, a dose-and-duration fraud Pierre Kory itemized in granular detail. Surrogate endpoints instead of clinical outcomes: The most consequential design choice in modern trials is the substitution of surrogate markers — tumor shrinkage, LDL drop, progression-free survival, viral load — for outcomes patients actually care about, like living longer or feeling better. An empirical analysis of 392 FDA oncology approvals between 2006 and 2023, published in Cancer Medicine in 2024, found that only 32% of all oncology drug approvals had any evidence of improved overall survival — meaning roughly two-thirds of cancer drugs reach the market and stay there without ever being shown to make patients live longer. Population selection — healthy-user bias and exclusion of the actually sick: Industry trials systematically exclude the patients who will actually take the drug. A Lancet Healthy Longevity analysis of 43,895 trials and more than 5.7 million UK patients found median exclusion rates of 26% for people over 60, 41% for those over 70, and 53% for those over 80 — meaning the trial population bears little resemblance to the real-world prescribing population, particularly the elderly who tend towards multiple comorbidities and consume the most drugs. Powering tricks — under and over: A trial powered too small will miss real harms; a trial powered enormously will detect statistically significant differences far smaller than anything clinically meaningful. Both trumpet them as breakthroughs. The asymmetry is the point: industry pours money into enrollment to chase a barely-detectable benefit while keeping harm trials small enough that adverse signals stay below the threshold of significance. If you want, you can prove that the moon really is made of green cheese — or that the Raiders are the best team in the NFL. Non-inferiority margin gaming and biocreep: Non-inferiority trials are designed not to show a new drug works, but only that it’s “not unacceptably worse” than an existing one. Set the margin wide enough, and a drug barely better than placebo can be declared non-inferior to a proven therapy. Worse, biocreep takes hold, with each generation of approved drugs being inferior (yet non-inferior — not unacceptably worse) to the previous one. After a few cycles the active comparator itself may be no better than placebo — or in many cases, worse. Run-in periods and enrichment designs: Before randomization, run all candidate patients on the active drug; exclude anyone who can’t tolerate it, doesn’t respond, or has early side effects; only randomize the survivors. The published trial then reports outcomes for a population pre-selected for tolerance and response — burying the very signal a doctor needs to know in advance. The 2018 JGIM analysis by Fralick and colleagues confirmed run-in trials produce systematically different outcomes than no-run-in trials of the same drug, and the run-in’s existence is often not even adequately reported.

GROUP 3 — Conduct & Data Collection Fraud

GROUP 4 — Statistical Manipulation

So there you have it. Twenty-six documented techniques for rigging a clinical trial, across four groups, every one of them peer-reviewed, every one of them named by the editors who ran the journals where the rigging happens.

Fund the trial. Pay the authors. Ghostwrite the manuscript. Hire a CRO that depends on repeat business. Pick a fraudulent placebo. Pick a sandbagged competitor. Pick a dose that wins. Pick a duration that hides the harm. Swap a surrogate for a clinical outcome. Exclude the elderly and the actually sick. Cherry-pick the responders. Sandbag the comparator. Unblind the blinded. Reclassify the protocol deviations. Code every adverse event “not related.” Redact the inspection reports. Fabricate the source documents. Bury the pharmacovigilance signal. P-hack the data. Switch the endpoints. Mine the subgroups. Game the ITT/per-protocol switch. Frame the benefits in relative risk and the harms in absolute risk. Bury the driver inside a composite endpoint. Spin the abstract.

Twenty-six locks on the vault — and the crew already has a key to every single one of them. And we haven’t even gotten to the easy part of the heist yet. Everything above is what happens inside a single trial.

Part II — coming tomorrow — moves to the system that surrounds those trials: how the publication process selects for the rigged results, how peer review fails to catch them, how regulatory agencies wave them through, how medical guidelines launder them into “standard of care,” and how the media amplifies them into public health gospel.

Today we watched the bank being robbed…

Tomorrow we look at how the getaway car gets a police escort, the local prosecutor declines to file charges, the newspaper runs the crew's press release on the front page — and your doctor sends you the bill.

And for those who come back for Part II, there's something in it for you. A practical way to put everything in these two posts to work the next time a doctor pulls out the prescription pad or delivers “the studies say” pitch. Not theory. Not outrage bait. A tool — a simple tool — that used correctly could save your life.

See you tomorrow.