Former FDA Commissioner David Kessler estimated in a 1993 article published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) that less than one percent of doctors report injuries and deaths following the administration of prescription drugs. This estimate may be even lower for vaccines. In one study that our organization conducted in New York in 1994, only 1 doctor in 40 ever reported to VAERS. -Barbara Loe Fisher, head of the NVIC from my site

Although 25% of ambulatory patients experience an adverse drug event, less than 0.3% of all adverse drug events and 1-13% of serious events are reported to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Likewise, fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported. -Dr Lazarus’ team’s Final Report: Electronic Support for Public Health–Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (ESP:VAERS)

AUDIO & VIDEO OVERVIEWS

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Ross Lazarus is a smart man. Two masters degrees (Public Health and Medicine), and a GDCompSci (graduate degree in computer science). Oh, and I almost forgot to mention his MBSS - the Australian equivalent of an MD, earned in 1974 from the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Melbourne, currently the 25th-rated medical school on the planet. He’s an epidemiologist, a public health researcher, and a software developer, with over 160 peer-reviewed papers to his credit.

Dr Lazarus had worked for the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute (HPHCI) since Y2K. But to understand what he was trying to do with his famous study, you have to understand Harvard Pilgrim. According to Claude…

The Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute is a research and academic organization that functions as Harvard Medical School's Department of Population Medicine — making it the first medical school department in the United States based within a health plan. Founded in 1992, it operates as a collaboration between Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Harvard Medical School, with a focus on research and education related to the health of large populations, including people who don't actively seek out medical care. Its research is designed to produce actionable findings that lead to real changes in local, national, and international health policies and programs.

Lazarus’ senior colleague and co-author was Richard Platt, MD, MS, one of the most prominent pharmaco-epidemiologists in the United States, head of HPHCI, and a giant in computer-driven, automated drug and vaccine safety surveillance. In other words, Platt’s name on the study gave the project ‘insta-cred’. The other co-author was Michael Klompas, MD, MPH, an infectious disease specialist at Boston’s renowned Brigham and Women’s Hospital, who was himself deeply involved in automated adverse event surveillance systems.

To understand why Lazarus did the Harvard Pilgrim vaccine study in the first place, you have to understand what he had already built. Before the VAERS grant (the million dollars for the study we are currently discussing), Lazarus and his team had created ESP (Electronic Support for Public Health), an automated system that mined electronic health records (EHR’s) for cases of legally-mandated diseases on the government’s “notifiable” list (tuberculosis, Lyme, hepatitis, STDs, etc) and report them to the proper authorities. In real time.

Because the ESP program was already up and running, when questions arose as to whether something similar could be used to mine EHRs for vaccine AE’s, Lazarus was the person to ask because his team had already built what, at least from the outside looking in, appeared to be the perfect tool for the task. They had access to the clinical data. They had elite academic institutions behind them. The VAERS study (funded by AHRQ) was the next logical move.

AHRQ? Not knowing myself, I asked Claude…

AHRQ (Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality) is a federal agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services focused on improving the safety and quality of America's healthcare system. It funds research, develops tools, and produces data used by clinicians, policymakers, and institutions — including supporting disease surveillance and the monitoring of adverse events — to drive evidence-based improvements in how care is delivered.

Two different factors had brought Lazarus et al to this moment in time - the factors discussed in Part I. Alarming numbers of vaccine-related adverse events, and reporting these AE’s at levels bordering on zero (the very definition of “under-reporting”). Neither of these factors was a secret within the AE-surveillance / reporting community (although industry spent a fortune via media and PR campaigns trying to keep them from the public eye). It was a problem documented by Congress (BTW, there is a reason Dan Burton was the leading Republican committee member). The CDC. The FDA (or here). The GAO (again, note Dan Burton - not a fluke). The IOM.

VAERS is considered a “passive reporting system” because vaccine-related AEs are not automatically collected, but require a report to be filed to VAERS. And as I’ve said many a time, to the best of my knowledge, I have never met anyone who has ever filed a report to VAERS (and I know a heckuva lot of doctors and nurses). Lazarus goal was to change this. One of the two physicians on Lazarus’ team (Dr Richard Platt) had just finished a similar project in 2006 - Using Electronic Medical Records to Enhance Detection and Reporting of Vaccine Adverse Events.

By 2006, electronic health records were widespread enough (I started in 2004) to make automated surveillance possible. During the project’s five months, a total of 33,420 vaccinations were administered. The doctors in the project wound up submitting VAERS reports for 23 of them - a dramatically higher reporting rate than traditionally seen using manual reporting techniques.

Think about it…

HHS / AHRQ and others recognized the problem (underreporting vaccine-related AEs), and Lazarus’ team was the logical choice. They already had a working platform and the technical ability and biomedical knowledge to improve it. A modest grant (one million dollars over three years - not big by any standard) to try and solve a known problem that had become what many would argue was a national embarrassment. And here’s what’s doubly important. No one on Lazarus team was an “antivaxxer”. Or even a vaccine skeptic. They were mainstream physician / researchers; probably about as mainstream as it gets.

Their goal was to strengthen public confidence in vaccination by giving regulators a reliable tool to catch problems quickly - something deemed especially important in light of the revelations of Part I. Lazarus was a true believer in the system, trying to fix a broken tool within it. What happened next is a scourge on American science.

The CDC’s initial response of enthusiastic support was followed by complete silence. And non-cooperation. In other words, this was not just another bureaucratic failure. This was betrayal and cover-up at the highest levels of our nation’s public health sector.

Harvard Pilgrim Health Care: The Institution, the Numbers, and Its Role in the Study

Harvard Pilgrim (the name you most frequently see this study referred to as) is the organization that employed Lazarus, Klompas, and Platt. The Institute was unique; a fully functioning department of Harvard’s prestigious medical school, embedded inside a health insurance company. This ‘uniqueness’ gave Lazarus et al something priceless… Real-time access to the complete medical records of every patient the organization served.

While the grant itself ran from December 2007 through September 2010 (34 months), the preliminary data collection window ran longer… From June 2006 through October 2009, roughly 40 months. Harvard Pilgrim’s total membership for the 2006–2009 period was about 1 million covered lives annually, mostly in Massachusetts, with small membership in Maine and New Hampshire. However, the study itself was conducted entirely at Atrius Health, a Massachusetts-only multispecialty physician group, based in the Greater Boston area. For those who are curious, out-of-state patients were served by a different group.

According to Massachusetts population stats at the time of the study, they ranged from 6.4 to 6.5 million, so we’ll call it a steady 6,500,000. Harvard Pilgrim covered 1 million of those, so simple math tells us it covered about 15% of Massachusetts’ entire population (the second largest insurer in the state behind Blue Cross / Blue Shield).

To narrow those numbers down even further, realize the study only used Atrius clinics (representing about 715,000 patients) for a reason. Its EHR system already had the ESP platform built into it. The number of those actually studied, however, was even smaller because Lazarus’ team only looked at the 376,452 who received vaccines during the 40 months, approximately 6% of Massachusetts’ entire population. Because many of the 376,452 received multiple vaccine doses, the study represented a total of 1.4 million vaccine doses (or 3.7 shots per person) and included 45 different vaccine types.

What did Dr’s Lazarus, Platt, and Klompas discover?

Their system flagged 35,570 possible AE’s (I used the word possible here only because, inexplicably, there was no follow-up to a study that literally begged for a Part II), which represented 1 in 38 individuals. In other words, 2.6% of those vaccinated had AEs of varying kinds and degrees - and the government chose to walk away without further discussion or investigation. And while the language of Lazarus’ “Final Report” could only be described as ‘tempered,’ he and his team wanted the world to know that the CDC was walking away from a hive swarming with potential bombshell revelations.

Here is the study’s complete “Results” section, word-for-word…

Restructuring at CDC and consequent delays in terms of decision making have made it challenging despite best efforts to move forward with discussions regarding the evaluation of ESP:VAERS performance in a randomized trial and comparison of ESP:VAERS performance to existing VAERS and Vaccine Safety Datalink data. However, Preliminary data were collected and analyzed and this initiative has been presented at a number of national symposia.

Dr Lazarus was hopeful that, because the infrastructure was operational, his team would be able to complete the study (i.e., receive a grant for a Part II). But it wasn’t to be. I picture Lazarus and his team as the crew that designed the Artemis rocket. They’ve done their preliminary missions and are now sitting on the launch pad, ready to embark on their real mission - to figure out what it’s going to take to start mining the dark side of the moon for Helium-3 (a little-discussed substance many have argued might be the single most important element in our solar system). The rocket is starting to fire, the countdown has started, the earth is shaking, and….

All of a sudden, the plug is pulled. The giant engines are throttled back and then shut down. The fuel is drained. And no one ever explains why. This is exactly what happened in the HHS / Harvard Pilgrim / Lazarus study. The platform worked. The clinician messaging worked (at least on some level). The algorithms worked. The data pipelines to the proper authorities were installed and tested. The program itself was open-source and freely available to anyone who wanted to use it. In other words, Lazarus’ team had met its stated goals, referred to in the study as AIM 1 & AIM 2.

All that was needed was for the CDC to give the word, and AIM 3 (Part II of the study) would have been launched. The CDC refused, never explaining why. Let’s see what some simple internet sleuthing can help us discover…

The Harvard Pilgrim Study: Why No Part II (AIM 3)?

The governing body within the CDC that’s focused on vaccine safety (including AE monitoring and surveillance) is called the Immunization Safety Office (ISO) - an oxymoron if ever there was one. It’s housed within yet another government organization called the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases (NCIRD). Why is this critical to grasp? First, the ISO administered the VAERS program. Second, it controlled access to the VSD (Vaccine Safety Datalink). What is the VSD, you ask? It is essentially a simpler, stripped-down version of the AIM 3 part of the study - the Part II that never happened.

The VSD is one of the earliest examples of an active vaccine-related AE surveillance system, co-established with VAERS in 1990, by the CDC. Although the VSD included Harvard Pilgrim, it was far bigger, encompassing eight of the nation’s largest health management organizations (HMOs), including California’s Kaiser Permanente. The VSD covered approximately 9 million people, and was the data ‘gold mine’ Lazarus’ team needed to prove that the program they’d built could be scaled, and that it would work across numerous EHR platforms (of which there are hundreds, maybe thousands).

In short, Aim 3 of the Lazarus study was the entire reason for the study in the first place (the necessary background was AIM 1 & 2; kind of like yesterday’s post was necessary background for today’s post). The entire point of Lazarus’ work was to compare his team’s program to the VSD and the ESP/VAERS program - a three-way evaluation that would reveal exactly where the system was falling short and/or could be improved.

It was a comparison that would also reveal just how “under-reported” AEs in the VAERS program really was/is. In other words, it would show the world (including pissed off parents of vaccine-injured children, and plaintiff’s attorneys) just how broken - many would argue, ‘intentionally’ broken - the system specifically built for vaccine-related AE surveillance really is. The CDC’s decision to go silent killed the one study that could have given legs to the “Vaccine AE Under-reporting” problem.

The original grant’s Letter-of-Support came from ISO’s director, Dr Robert Davis. FOIA’d documents from ICAN attorneys (namely Aaron Siri - Rogan link, Plotkin link, My link) showed that the CDC itself believed this project was “an important, exciting, and long-awaited advance in the field of vaccine safety.” So, what changed? First, the revolving door started spinning. Julie Gerberding resigned as CDC Director on January 20, 2009, to become president of Merck’s vaccine division - the largest manufacturer of vaccines on the CDC’s recommended childhood immunization schedule (a con, if ever there was one, link, link, link, link, link) - less than a year later.

Secondly, in 2009, the Obama administration eliminated the CDC’s coordinating centers - the (‘ahem’) official explanation given in Dr Lazarus’ Final Report (see earlier quote). The CDC’s official position was that the reorganization caused personnel and contractual changes, which led to the project simply falling through the cracks, as well as losing reporting contacts. How simple would it have been to implement AIM 3 at this point - the point just before everything fell apart? According to FOIA’d documents served up by Siri and crew, working on behalf of ICAN it would have been as easy as you would have guessed it should be…

After successfully automating the spontaneous creation of adverse event reports at Harvard Pilgrim, the developers asked the CDC to take the final step of linking VAERS and the Vaccine Safety Datalink with the Harvard Pilgrim system so that these reports could be automatically transmitted into VAERS. Given HHS’s statutory mandate to assure safer vaccines, and its support for this project, it should have moved forward quickly to implement the spontaneous VAERS reporting system developed by Harvard. Instead, the CDC refused to cooperate.

There is, however, another layer - a structural layer - that’s equally easy to see. If you know where to look. A layer that I would argue proves intent. In other words, it’s not too difficult to make the case that the cover-up is the system, and the system is the cover-up.

The CDC’s ISO (recall it controls both the VSD and VAERS) is part of the same agency that serves as the ‘respondent’ (essentially the defendant) in every single Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VCIP) case, with the Department of Justice (DOJ) representing HHS in those proceedings. However, as I just told you, this cake (not unlike the “cake” mentioned in my interrogation of the AI, Claude, regarding censorship of natural health sites) has several layers…

The CDC controls the safety surveillance data that petitioners’ (plaintiff) attorneys need to prove their cases. Reread that sentence and ponder it for a moment. The institution responsible for vaccine safety surveillance is connected at the hip to the agency that bears liability for vaccine-related AEs. This is not a conspiracy theory. It is a documented structural conflict embedded within (i.e., built into) the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act.

A decade after the study, ICAN’s attorneys said the following regarding the COVID vaccine…

“Had the CDC cooperated as it pledged to at the start of the Harvard Pilgrim project, this automated surveillance system could have been implemented to track COVID-19 vaccine adverse events. Instead, HHS and its agencies are now scrambling to create new tracking systems and to integrate already-existing systems in order to try and track, in any meaningful way, adverse reactions to these COVID-19 vaccines.”

Considering that every study / white paper coming out on the COVID-19 vaccine is worse / freakier than the study that came out before it (example from yesterday), people should be asking questions. Especially with surreal headlines like the following, from an outlet that touted mandates and lockdowns every step of the way, acting like public do-gooders even though they were being handomely paid (link, link, link)… More Americans Doubt vaccine Safety than Trust it, POLITICO Poll Finds. But I regress…

The closest the CDC ever came to Pilgrim Part II (AIM 3) came in 2015, when the CDC funded, what as far as I can tell, was a single study for the SHEPheRD Program (Surveillance and Health Effects Prevention, Research and Determination). Although Dr Lazarus was not part of the study, Drs Klompas and Platt were, using the open-source software that the team had created for Harvard Pilgrim. Dr Pedro Moro, another co-author, was from ISO (the CDC’s organization in charge of vaccine safety).

The system was built to be simple for physicians, and worked like this…

When the software detected a possible AE, it flagged it and sent the patient’s doctor a secure message that said something along the lines of…. “Your patient just got vaccinated and now has this new symptom / diagnosis / lab result / allergy /etc. Do you think this could be vaccine-related? If yes, we will file a VAERS report for you automatically.” The doctor then had three choices: confirm it, deny it, or ignore it. No muss, no fuss, no time-consuming filling out of forms (a huge complaint about VAERS).

Similar to the Pilgrim study that looked at a large Boston-based physicians group, SHEPheRD looked at a single hospital / physicians group, this one, however, a county-run system in Cleveland, OH called MetroHealth. As you might imagine, MetroHealth is very different than Pilgrim. As opposed to a facility serving a mostly insured, employed, suburban Massachusetts population (Atrius), it was the very opposite. MetroHealth is a ‘safety-net’ system serving a significantly lower-income, mostly minority, and more medically complex population, with higher rates of uninsured and Medicaid patients.

In other words, one program scouring two totally different types of health systems for vaccine-related AE’s. What did SHEPheRD reveal? I would suggest you hold on to your chairs for this one…

RESULTS: In the 8 months following implementation, 91,622 vaccinations were given. ESP-VAERS sent 1,385 messages to responsible clinicians describing potential AEs. Clinicians opened 1,304 (94.2%) messages, responded to 209 (15.1%), and confirmed 16 for transmission to VAERS. An additional 16 high-probability AEs were sent automatically. Reported events included seizure, pleural effusion, and lymphocytopenia. The odds of a VAERS report submission during the implementation period were 30.2 times greater than the odds during the comparable preimplementation period. CONCLUSIONS: An open-source, electronic health record–based clinical decision support system can increase AE detection and reporting rates in VAERS.

Remember the three choices on the patient’s EHR that doctors would automatically receive regarding certain codes? Confirm it, deny it, or ignore it.

94% opened the message - they read it

15% actually replied - they clicked yes or no

85% said nothing - which is why the system had a built-in failsafe. For the highest-probability events, it filed the report automatically, whether the doctor responded or not

Now there were two examples of the ESP-VAERS system working - at least on some level - in two totally different settings and types of facilities. And still no effort by the CDC to either A.) implement a proven system on a larger scale, such as the Vaccine Safety Datalink - VSD, or B.) use it to improve VAERS.

It was a great example of a network of government agencies working together seamlessly. To protect both big pharma and themselves (but I repeat myself). For the record, there have been no follow-up studies, and no federal agencies have attempted to implement the system nationally. Despite RFK Jr running HHS for over a year.

But to fully grasp just how big this issue really is, we must look at the number of VAERS reports during the time frames studied…

The VAERS Numbers During the Study Period — and the Physician Reporting Crisis

Total VAERS Reports During the Lazarus Study Window (June 2006 – October 2009)

First, as inexplicable as it may be, there are no annual “spreadsheet” tallies for VAERS report. Read that again, and let what I am saying sink in. Finding this data is fairly easy with AI at our fingertips, but let’s be perfectly honest with each other for a moment. Wouldn’t it make sense to have this data organized on an annual year-by-year basis from VAER’s inception (1990) until now? It would make sense only if it were a system the powers-that-be were actually trying to improve and utilize to its fullest capacity. Something we’ve clearly seen is not the case.

As I combed the web for these numbers, I noticed that the annual stats from various sites (and even studies) don’t match. I learned that the reason is that VAERS reports are continuously added and updated. A report filed in 2016 might not get processed and entered into the database until 2019. So if you download the raw VAERS data today, it will give you continuously updated numbers. And as for “raw data”... Really? See the last couple sentences of the previous paragraph. Rinse and repeat.

For this section, we will look at two studies to try and figure out what’s really in VAERS…

If we go back over a quarter century to Surveillance for Safety After Immunization: Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS)--United States, 1991-2001 we notice just how utterly shocking these numbers are compared to what we saw in Pilgrim. 128,717 reports for nearly 2 billion doses of vaccines distributed across 265-270 million persons (11.4 reports per 100,000 doses or roughly 1 in 8,800 doses) compared to Pilgrim’s 1.4 million doses distributed across 376,452 people, with 35,570 reported AEs (1 in 38). A whopping 230X difference (or 398X difference, depending on how it’s calculated).

The second study (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS): Evaluation of 31 Years of Reports and Pandemics’ Impact) reminds me of that old commercial for Pace Picante Sauce. A cowboy looks at the label of his generic picante sauce and says, “New Jersey,” revealing in the process that Pace is made in Texas - the apparently obvious place all picante sauce should come from. So when I tell you that the study above came from the Saudi Pharmaceutical Journal, don’t have a similar reaction!

In regards to the number of reports to VAERS, when working forward from the first study and backward from the second, meeting at the 40 months of Pilgrim, we get a number in the 25-30,000/year range. To make it simple, we’ll call it 100,000 reports to VAERS during the HHS / Harvard Pilgrim / Lazarus study. Now, to make sure I am being fair, I am going to double that to 200,000, so no one can accuse me of padding numbers.

So across the 40-month Lazarus study window, the entire United States - all 270 million citizens, plaintiff’s attorneys, doctors, nurses, practitioners, all healthcare providers of all kinds, all vaccine manufacturers (one third of all domestic VAERS reports come from industry as “mandatory reporters” but we know they regularly lie their asses off) across all fifty states and territories, filed under 200,00 total VAERS reports - likely just over half that many.

Now hold that against what Lazarus found in one physician group in eastern Massachusetts… 35,570 possible adverse reactions in 376,452 vaccinated people in a single network (Atrius / Harvard Pilgrim) representing less than 0.15% of our national population. Yet the adverse events Lazarus’s automated system flagged in that tiny slice of the population amounted to somewhere between 20% and 25% of everything the entire country reported to VAERS over the same period. That is the scale of the underreporting problem. If that does not put your jaw on the floor, not sure what will.

The “One Percent” Conundrum

Which leads to our final discussion - the 1% “Vaccine AE Under-reporting Factor”. A figure I’ve seen bantered around since the study was published in 2011. Using my numbers (200,000), which are actually ultra-conservative, we get an under-reporting factor of 0.8%, meaning that during Pilgrim’s forty months, only 1 in 125 vaccine AE’s were reported to the proper authorities (I recall somewhere on my website that number being 1 in 138, but am having trouble finding it).

Because I’m a bit anal about certain things, I put several paragraphs into Claude and asked it to double-check the math…

"The math is simple and the conclusion is inescapable. Lazarus flagged 35,570 possible adverse events in a single physician group representing 0.15% of the US population — which scales to an estimated 23 million actual vaccine AEs nationally over those same forty months. The entire United States filed fewer than 200,000 VAERS reports in that same window. That is an under-reporting factor of roughly 1 in 119 — and that is using numbers deliberately padded in favor of the system. Use the more defensible estimate of 100,000 to 150,000 actual reports and the factor climbs to somewhere between 1 in 158 and 1 in 237. The CDC's own language in the Lazarus Final Report — 'fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported' — turns out to be not a confession, but an understatement."

What does this do? Several things, and none of them good. Unless, of course, you are part of the pharmaceutical industry. Mostly, it allows every single vaccine study (many of which are funded by industry itself) to be prefaced with what I like to call ‘weasel words’… “While exceedingly, dumbfoundingly, and stupifyingly rare, today’s study will examine the way the biomedical community handles the reporting of the nearly almost completely non-existent vaccine-related AE’s.”

As we go deeper “inside the numbers,” let’s now ask ourselves an extremely important question. During the pre-COVID years, what was VAERS really measuring, considering it was not measuring what it was supposed to be measuring? In other words, where were the reports actually coming from?

Big Pharm: As I already mentioned, one-third of all domestic reports to VAERS come from industry itself . Can industry be trusted? If you believe it can, I have some Ocean Front Property in Arizona for sale - I’ll make you a great deal! Actually, my intentionally oxymoronically-named column on my blog ( Evidence-Based Medicine ) has been pointing out this trustworthiness problem for years.

Plaintiff’s Attorneys: Industry has complained that the dramatic increase in cases filed by attorneys is proof of bias. While the unfortunate reality is that there are attorneys gaming this system, it could be argued that the majority are filing on behalf of parents whose physicians ignored them - something I’ve seen too many times to count in my 35 years of practice. This bullet point is arguably the most FUBAR subtopic when discussing VAERS ( too many links to count ), with attorney fees tripling from 2017 (10.6%) to 31% in 2025. Is this simply a new form of ‘ambulance chasing’ or is it a case of attorneys doing doctors’ jobs for them? Read the link and decide for yourself.

Bias in Studies: I’ve seen the number “6%” bantered around within the scientific community as far as the number of doctors that have ever reported to VAERS in their careers. I promise that this number is on the high side - here and here are why (HINT: These studies are all based on surveys that have significant numbers of “non-responders”). Think about it this way… When is the last time you responded to A poll?

A Small Number of Crusaders: I am not picking on this group because I would count myself among them (although I’ve never reported to VAERS either), writing on this topic long before anyone but Al Gore had heard of the WWW. Finding relevant studies is not so difficult, but most are surveys, with low numbers of responses that I would argue produce wildly inflated numbers of AE reporters - an assessment I am not alone in .

Parents Learning of VAERS on the Internet: This used to be far more prevalent, but thanks to the censorship of all things COVID, recent research reveals more than I ever could regarding people’s trust in Big Pharma. Let’s just say that if people still believe the government and Big Pharma (but I repeat myself), there’s more than enough of that earlier-mentioned Ocean Front Property to go around.

What does this show that VAERS is actually measuring? An argument could be made that VAERS is more interested in hopelessly contaminated reporting than the actual rate of adverse events in specific populations. Dr Lazarus’s team’s program would have dramatically improved all of the above (especially with an hour of continuing ed, presented by someone from the team, after dinner at the local steakhouse), which is why it was so threatening.

Here’s what Claude said about the likely number of actual reporters of AEs from the practicing medical community after I ran a bunch of numbers through it, trying to keep as much bias as possible out of said numbers…

The true figure is almost certainly somewhere between what you have observed — effectively zero in unselected clinical practice — and the 6% survey result inflated by every bias discussed above. A reasonable estimate for lifetime reporting rate among the full universe of practicing U.S. healthcare providers is probably 1-2% at most, concentrated almost entirely in pediatrics, state immunization programs, and a handful of academically engaged clinicians. Which makes the Lazarus study’s implications even more devastating than they already were.

I’ll be dropping Part III in a day or two (or three). It was the Grand Finale that almost wrote itself - AE reporting as related to the COVID-19 vaccine. If you thought that Part II was a shocker, just wait until you see how the government / industry gamed vaccine-related AE surveillance during the pandemic.