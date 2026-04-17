Dr Schierling Unfiltered

Dr Schierling Unfiltered

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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
Apr 18

Safer vaccines.... Hahaha

Any time you inject foreign crap in your body, you're asking for trouble. There are no safe vaccines.

Anyway, why do we need vaccines when disease declined primarily to clean water, sanitation, and elimination of toxic chemicals like DDT (which caused polio)?

https://learntherisk.org/diseases/

THE FACTS ARE CLEAR:

INFECTIOUS DISEASE DEATHS DECLINED NEARLY 90% BEFORE VACCINES WERE INTRODUCED…

In the United States (and other countries), historical records show that disease mortality declined nearly 90% before the introduction of the vaccine program and routine vaccination programs — as stated in the Trends in the Health of Americans report.

In fact, some of the most prevalent diseases in the early 1900s — including Tuberculosis (TB), Scarlet Fever and Typhoid — followed the same declines WITHOUT ever having a vaccine program (in the US). These diseases were nearly eradicated in the U.S. without the population being vaccinated for them. (See graph)

How is this possible? The pharmaceutical/medical industry has spent MILLIONS convincing us that vaccines saved us all from imminent disease death, but history proves this is more of a marketing tactic than a fact. A marketing tactic that helps ensure the nearly $60 BILLION vaccine market keeps growing.

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15 replies by Russell Schierling and others
Thouse7's avatar
Thouse7
Apr 18

Excellent article! I wish more people knew the truth. And why is everyone still afraid to say that they are anti-vaccines?? The evidence is overwhelming!

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