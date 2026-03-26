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Thirty-five years of clinical practice teach you things the powers-that-be would rather you not know.

Dr. Schierling Unfiltered exists because the gatekeepers - Big Pharma, mainstream medicine, various government entities, and now AI-driven Big Tech/Big Media - have decided you don’t deserve to make informed decisions about your own health.

My Stack is the antidote.

You’ll get:

The real science behind chronic pain, the fascia/fibrosis/scar tissue connection, and why untold millions never get better

Honest, peer-reviewed clinical truths about diet, gut health, autoimmunity, dangerous drugs, and a host of other topics

A front row seat on pulling back the curtain on the censorship machine, how it works, and how to see through it

The money trail, because following the payola always leads somewhere they don't want you to go.

Thirty-five years of experience that no algorithm can suppress

The truth about your health exists. They just don’t want you to find it.

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Dr Schierling Unfiltered is not a passive reading experience. If you've been lied to by the medical establishment, gaslit by your doctors, or are simply tired of Big Tech censorship, you're in the right place. Join the conversation in the comments - your experience matters.

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