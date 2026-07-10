Dr Schierling Unfiltered

Dr Schierling Unfiltered

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Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
6h

Never Inject Anything, Period.

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3 replies by Russell Schierling and others
Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
7h

You don't need ticks at all.

People get their shots over an interval.

First one sensitizes, the subsequent ones cause the allergy. Keep in mind that those who get vaccines also tend to have leaky gut which can introduce proteins/gelatin directly into the blood, just like a shot or a tick bite.

I have a friend who lives in a city and barely went out.

He did get his yearly flu shots and eventually was diagnosed with lyme. Later on he also got alpha gal.

It's almost no chance he was bitten by a tick with his hermit lifestyle.

The only reason why he went from having Lyme to alpha gal is because like you said, they changed the formulation of the shots to have this gelatin etc.

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1 reply by Russell Schierling
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