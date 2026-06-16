Dr Schierling Unfiltered

Dr Schierling Unfiltered

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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
6hEdited

COVID was also likely the shots too. Flu shots.

Same with any year of high flu.

Why? Because years before COVID, my father had similar issues of first a cough that cleared up only to become a low oxygen condition which hospitalized him. They had no explanation on why it happened as he was in great health. I remember he used to get the yearly flu shots and told him to stay away from that useless garbage!

Thankfully there was no idiocy back then and oxygen with steroids got him fine in about a day.

Anaphylaxis and other allergic conditions come from doing the idiotic thing of INJECTIONS.

https://barn0346.substack.com/p/sickness-is-real-viruses-are-not

WE HAVE A MEDICAL IDIOCRACY SYSTEM

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
4h

Immune suppression is real and anything that challenges the immune system can cause chaos . 🤬

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