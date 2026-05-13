Dr Schierling Unfiltered

Dr Schierling Unfiltered

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SHug's avatar
SHug
4h

Strangely enough, my Dad, who had severe RA, told me 44 yrs ago that he thought the cure to RA and other diseases would be found to have a great deal to do with the ph levels of the body. No, he wasn't a doctor or researcher; he was however, a highly intelligent, very well read man who happened to be an engineer. He also knew when he had flares and when he didn't. He knew he felt better when his system was more on the alkaline side. He also imbued in his children a love of reading.

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1 reply by Russell Schierling
Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
16mEdited

DMSO loves the interstitial space . Stretching , massage as well as cupping are good . Myofascial release and strain counter strain are helpful. The early osteopaths were on to something but sadly the art of medicine has been dying to big pharma. Great article, thank you 🙌🏼💞Ps… watch out for all the skin fillers that people are putting in their body

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