Dr Schierling Unfiltered

Dr Schierling Unfiltered

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Russell Schierling's avatar
Russell Schierling
5h

'I think when they became popular, they got audience captured.' Yes.

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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
5hEdited

Substack does play around in many ways. Like all social media platforms, they mess with ranking which essentially shadow bans people that they don't want to get traction.

They also changed the default sorting on the website subscriptions feed to "relevant" instead of latest. It hides some posts.

https://robc137.substack.com/p/substack-what-is-this-priority-ranking

BTW, Brownstone plays games too.

A couple of people who questioned the pandemic (that there was no new pandemic until the shots came out) have been ignored or removed by them.

Hmmm....

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