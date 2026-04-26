Dr Schierling Unfiltered

Dr Schierling Unfiltered

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Russell Schierling's avatar
Russell Schierling
6d

Nice Rob. You are correct about the drugs (which I mention as a form of toxicity / inflammation). You are also correct that anti-inflammatories cause incomplete and abnormal healing - that information has been around for probably three decades or more. I also recommend rebounding as a form of lymphatic pumping - I left a link for it somewhere, but here it is again, https://doctorschierling.com/blog/the-health-benefits-of-bouncing-on-a-trampoline. Honestly, there are lots of ways, thanks for sharing!

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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
6d

A lot of factors lead to this tangled mess of fibers.

Anti inflammatories and pain killers hinder the body's ability to finish the repair job.

Also, the lymph system relies on movement in order to clear debris. If lymph is stagnant, repairs are sub optimal.

This channel on YouTube helped me a lot. Here's a video on how to get the lymph fluid moving along with simple exercise in order to regain range of motion.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=Bn4RX0UbEhY

Some of my old injuries flared up and after the re-repair they have been much better. I also recommend QiGong which is another great way to exercise and get the body to loosen up tight fascia.

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