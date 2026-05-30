Dr Schierling Unfiltered

Dr Schierling Unfiltered

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FREED0ML0VER's avatar
FREED0ML0VER
3d

I grew up in Davenport Iowa, and loved going to Palmer College to get adjusted by the students. They charged one dollar, so I did it weekly. When I was a child - seventy years ago - I had a slight curvature which caused me to wear out one shoe faster than the other one. A series of adjustments over several weeks corrected it, and also cured my chronic constipation.

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Katherine's avatar
Katherine
3d

Fascinating post !!!

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