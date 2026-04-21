Dr Schierling Unfiltered

Dr Schierling Unfiltered

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Russell Schierling's avatar
Russell Schierling
Apr 21

Yes, Ingrid, most of this will be rather redundant for a large segment of the group that will be reading this. My hope, however, is that people will see it for the first time. I take the time linking these articles extensively - kind of like a built-in bib - so that people who are not aware of what's been going on don't have to take my word for it, they can see what actual experts, or the government itself, are saying.

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3 replies by Russell Schierling and others
INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
Apr 21

These articles should be front page on all news outlets. I am still waiting for the first to publish anything of what you gather here. For those of us who were awake, most was already known. For all the rest, I sure hope they read it before there is a next Scamdemic with the next safe and effective jabs.

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