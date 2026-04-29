Dr Schierling Unfiltered

Dr Schierling Unfiltered

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Russell Schierling's avatar
Russell Schierling
3d

Thank you Eva!

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Eva's avatar
Eva
3d

Wow wow wow I am so glad I found you a wee while ago (can’t remember whom cross referenced you sorry).

Both fascinating and incredibly well explained and illustrated.

And filled with hope.

Thank you

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