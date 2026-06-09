Dr Schierling Unfiltered

Dr Schierling Unfiltered

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FREED0ML0VER's avatar
FREED0ML0VER
3d

Excellent article. Thank you. I have people all around me who don't want to know a thing about their chronic conditions. They just want their doctors to hand them some pills to make them better, or just feel better. I don't understand that mindset.

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1 reply by Russell Schierling
MB's avatar
MB
3d

Wow! Thank you for this. There is amazing potential to help so many people.

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