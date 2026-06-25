Dr Schierling Unfiltered

Dr Schierling Unfiltered

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Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
6h

There's a lot out there that talk like the mRNA/ spike protein are what cause myocarditis, but it's all pseudoscience.

https://robc137.substack.com/p/years-before-mrna-and-spike-protein

The truth is that the LNPs are what clog up the small vessels that feed the heart tissue, causing damage that scars up later.

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4 replies by Russell Schierling and others
Pure Vitality's avatar
Pure Vitality
7h

Excellent article, thank you.

Debating a bot . . . love it. The day AI is elevated to God-like status and trusted by our overlords as ‘infallible’, we are all in trouble.

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