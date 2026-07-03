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Finding the financial cost of the COVID-19 pandemic is virtually impossible. By the time everything is factored in — long-term educational loss, loss of GDP, a veritable holocaust for small businesses, massive inflation, health-related costs (both long-term and short), COVID-related disability, the explosion in all-cause mortality, and a host of others likely totaling tens of trillions — it would not shock me to see it reach 100 trillion dollars go over 100 trillion. The bigger question, however, is where in the name of hobo hashbrowns did the money go?

Most of you already know the answer. Billionaires didn’t just survive COVID — they had the best run in recorded history. And the rest of the country paid for it...

Their collective wealth jumped from $8.6 trillion in March 2020 to $13.8 trillion by November 2021, a $5.2 trillion gain that outpaced the previous fourteen years combined. The ten richest men on the planet — nine of them American, led by Bezos and Musk — doubled their fortunes from $700 billion to $1.5 trillion, gaining wealth at a rate of $15,000 per second. Bezos alone watched his net worth jump 57% in a single year, from $113 billion to $178 billion.

The mechanism wasn’t genius or hustle — it was a rigged playing field…

Governments declared small operators like Joe’s Tire Shop “non-essential” and forced them to close, while Mal-Wart — automotive department included — was granted “essential” status, allowed to stay open, and absorb their customers… Because, after all, we all know how “safe” Mal-Wart is. Amazon got the same exemption and became the default checkout for a nation locked out of its own Main Street.

But billionaires expanding their wealth does not tell the whole story… $4.6 trillion in pandemic relief funneled to a captive customer base helped mint 126 new American billionaires.

And if we want to discuss the pharma billionaires created by pandemic decrees and warnings from ‘trusted’ ex-spurts like Peter Hotez (GQ model by night, vaccine shill by day) to “Get vaxxed or else,” the cost goes through the stratosphere. Which brings me to a reader's question in response to yesterday's post on censorship… How can we tell whether data is accurate? Watch Hotez contradict Hotez. When your ‘trusted expert’ can't keep his story straight on camera, you don't need a fact-checker — just your eyes and ears.

While The Winners™ were being manufactured by policy, everyone else was left with the bill. This wasn’t an accident of the pandemic — it was history’s biggest “dine-n-dash”…

It was the wealth pump working exactly as the people who ran it designed it to — small business owners locked out by force, billionaires locked in by exemption, and the public’s own relief money funneled through both groups, ultimately landing in the same pockets it always lands in. And that's before you even get to the ‘Bjllions’ in outright fraud baked into every relief program the government rushed out the door — a different gut-punch for a different day.

Stop and think about it a moment…

Trillions upon trillions of dollars. The rich getting richer, the grifters getting griftier, and the power-hungry engorged on their newly minted ability to ruin people’s lives over the stupidest shit imaginable. Every small town suddenly had its own little Gestapo — code enforcement officers, health department clerks, meter maids, dog catchers, HOA presidents, recycle-bin auditors, FB monitors (the ‘screenshot-and-report’ brigade), and even cops, attacking people for playing in the park… And then acting like Patton pissing in the Rhine.

New Jersey gave you the purest specimen of the individuals who stood up to this tyranny — one of many pandemic heroes. Meet Ian Smith, the man’s man who built his business (Atilis Gym) with his own hands, and refused to let bureaucrats padlock it on the strength of an emergency order with no science behind it and no end date attached.

He was treated like a domestic terrorist for the crime of letting people lift weights indoors; distanced, masked, and after copious amounts of cleaning. He wasn’t dangerous. He was inconvenient — proof that the mandate could be told no — and that’s the one thing the newly empowered Himmlers couldn’t abide. (BTW, Ian, if you are ever in my neck of the woods, a day spent on the Current River is definitely in order!)

For a large segment of “The Enforcers,” mandates were never really about the virus; they were about the rush. The guy who’d been invisible his whole career suddenly gets a clipboard, a badge, and orders that actually mean something. Now, he gets to walk into Joe’s gym, Joe’s church, Joe’s diner, and tell Joe what he’s allowed to do or not do with his own building. Shutting it all down, included — after calling in SWAT because Joe told him to shut up and get out in language not appropriate for mixed company.

That’s not public health. That’s people drunk on power. People who are not going to hand it back without a fight — which is exactly why so much of it never got handed back on schedule, and why mandates outlived the threats (real or perceived) they were issued for. And why the people who waved the badge the hardest are the last ones who’ll ever admit it was never about the virus in the first place. Brownstone alone has dozens of articles on this subject…

But the pandemic is over — years in the rearview mirror. So, why are we still discussing this blood pressure-raising garbage? The bullet directly above should provide a clue…

The machine that ran in 2020 was never dismantled. It was quietly mothballed, fully assembled, waiting for the next power-drunk bureaucrat to press the button. The emergency statutes are still on the books in most states. The surveillance architecture is intact (and growing). The censorship playbook is written, tested, and, for the most part, still quietly running behind the scenes, waiting to be fully unleashed yet again.

Couple the final bullet point with the numerous “Pandemic Rehearsals,” and it should make your Spidey Senses tingle.

But if you still think I’m overhyping a hypothetical — if you still think the emergency expired because somebody told you it did — let this sink in… The liability shield they built to protect themselves from what they did to you doesn't expire until 2029 (and no, it was not what RFK Jr repealed a couple days ago).

What Is the PREP Act? (July 2025): The PREP Act liability shield was extended 12 times, with the COVID declaration now running through December 2029 — a full decade of blanket legal immunity for vaccine manufacturers, exempt from judicial review and congressional oversight.

The supply chains for digital health passes, the surveillance contracts, the public-private partnerships between government agencies and tech platforms specifically built for “misinformation” flagging — none of that was torn down when the masks came off. It got filed away as infrastructure. The only thing missing is a trigger, and triggers are not in short supply… A new variant, a new pathogen, a new outbreak — fear porn that conveniently shows up right when the wealth-transfer equation needs another run through the machine.

And here’s the part that should actually keep you up at night…

Last time, they were improvising. They built the lockdown playbook in real time, made mistakes, faced pushback, and had to walk back a few mandates, like when the New Jersey gym owner refused to be bent over. Next time, there’ll be no improvising.

They have the after-action report. They know exactly which levers moved money upward the fastest, which messaging kept the public compliant the longest, and which dissenters to discredit first and how to do so in brutal fashion — truth be damned. And we haven’t even discussed debanking or CBDC yet. That’s why we’re still talking about it — not because COVID is still a live threat, but because the next iteration is sitting in a drawer, fully drafted, just waiting for someone to decide it’s time.

Why do I think that time is at hand? Desperate people do desperate things.

Does anyone think that after everything that’s come out about Fauci lately, after 40 years in high-level government positions, he and his ilk couldn’t trip a hidden button — a proverbial “dead man’s switch” — to get the ball rolling? Political tensions are at an all-time high, with yet another ‘it’s-the-most-important-election-of-our-lifetimes’ looming. Debt, both consumer and government, is consuming our national GDP almost as fast as we can create it. And staggering levels of inflation (the “affordability crisis”), as you saw earlier, seem to be the new normal.

Fauci has been subpoenaed to testify later this month…

Childers has discussed this over at C & C. Biden’s preemptive pardon shields Fauci’s official acts back to 2014, but there’s a built-in trap. A pardon removes the legal jeopardy that justifies pleading the Fifth. No jeopardy, no Fifth. For anything inside that window, he can be compelled to answer — and if he answers, he may have to name names. A lot of high-level people are watching very closely.

If you think this many power players would not be willing to use the dead man’s switch and try running another lockdown scenario if they thought it might buy them some time, you weren’t paying attention the first time around.

So, What’s Next?

Before answering explicitly, let’s spend a couple of minutes having a general conversation on pathogens, bioweapons, labs and the like…

I own three of Thomas Cowan’s books. I’ve followed Sasha Latypova and Unbekoming from the early days of their Substacks. I’ve read the ‘big boy’ gain-of-function papers, including the Promimal Origins piece that started the whole shebang. I’ve dug into the transmission experiment failures documented in over two centuries of human trials. The first time I was exposed to this idea was via my mother’s copy of Jad Adams’ AIDS: The HIV Myth, which, if memory serves, I read while home on break from chiropractic college in the late 1980’s (review from Nature).

In fact, I recently published a post on this overarching topic…

And I’m still not certain which model is most technically accurate — an admission that matters because it’s the only honest place for me to start. I’m not convinced this is an all-or-none issue (although many of you will try to do just that in the comment section, while others will accuse me of joining what one of my followers deemed the “No Virus Cult” in a recent comment).

And yes, that sort of hedging is going to earn me two things — looks of confusion from those who have no idea what I’m even talking about, and the ire of those who do. As a 35-year-practicing chiro who’s been writing about controversial topics — including vaccination-related issues before some of you were born — I’m good with that. Let’r rip (notice that I have not created stipulations for my comment section).

In fact, I’m sort of expecting the online version of Jake & Elwood’s Kokomo performance. “Hey, is that Jackass Joe from Kokmo? Wait a minute — that’s Dr Schierling…”

Thank God for chicken wire!

Today I'm laying out the strongest version of the case I find hardest to dismiss, noting that not one beat of the timeline I'm about to walk you through requires you to believe viruses are real or not — or whether respiratory illness spreads person-to-person via established mechanisms. Why? Because the institutional pattern isn't about virus truth. It's about institutions using virus narrative as infrastructure. Funding GoF research, building response apparatus, consolidation poxitioning, etc, all take place independently of whether the pathogen they're preparing for actually exists as claimed.

In other words, whether or not the virus skeptics are correct, it’s the story that’s the weapon.

Where do I personally stand on this issue? Although increasingly tilting in that direction, I am not yet in the viruses-don’t-exist camp. And I get it… The virology advocates will say I've already gone native, and the ‘no virus’ crowd will call me a coward hiding behind the word “intriguing” (and some chicken wire).

I can live with either accusation.

What I can do from that unsettled place is lay out a forensic case for a weaponized narrative… The funding, the research, the concealment, the timing, the potential motives (plural), etc. Because that case indicts the institutions.

The bottom line…? Money moves, power is grabbed, labs+ are funded, and any disclosure lands long after the fact. Same order, every time. That’s bone, not tissue — an indictment regardless of model. Those of you who have no idea of what I am talking about, let me spell it out for you — the virus transmission skeptics / viruses-don’t-exist camp have a case that’s difficult to dismiss.

So, if you hear the irresistible siren’s song of the rabbit hole calling to you, I would recommend the starter pak…

Real virus or “contagion myth”. Transmissible or not transmissible. It doesn't matter — every camp runs into the same bureaucratic wall. The response is always built before the pathogen shows up, and always sized for a catastrophe that never comes? Answer it from any direction you like, but all of it indicts the timeline.

Speaking of timelines…

Not only have the powers-that-be been planning and prepping pandemics for decades (comprehensive list near top of page), both Gates — too many times to count — and Fowch have ominously warned that the next one is both inevitable and near.

Speaking of inevitable and near…

THE PERFECT PATHOGEN: Why H5N1 Wasn’t Random

Part II — The Machine, the Labs, and the Seventy-Year Pattern

It started with a virus that had no business being where it was found…

In March 2024, H5N1 — bird flu, a disease that for sixty-five years had lived in the lungs and guts of poultry — turned up in the udders of dairy cattle, an animal it had never infected, across Texas, New Mexico, and Kansas, all at roughly the same time. Not the respiratory tract, where influenza lives. The mammary gland. Within weeks, 36% of retail milk samples in states whose authorities swore there was no outbreak were testing positive for viral fragments.

A virus doesn’t usually reach into a brand-new species, skip the organs it always lives in, and land in three states at once. Epidemiologists have a word for that pattern when they see it… Suspicious. Hold that thought. We’ll come back to the cattle. Because to understand why someone like me — thirty-five years in practice, no virology experience, no government grants, but raised on a Kansas cattle farm — ended up convinced something is badly wrong here, you have to follow the thread back. A long way back.

Back to a Nazi…

I. The Pattern Is Older Than You Think

In 1959, H5N1 surfaced on poultry farms in Scotland, killed birds, then vanished back into the wild reservoir where it would percolate for decades. Nobody connected it to anything. Why would they?

What almost nobody knew — because it was classified — was that in the same window, on the other side of the Atlantic, the U.S. government was quietly running a different kind of biological program. Erich Traub, an Operation Paperclip import who had been in charge of the animal-pathogen program for the Reich, was now applying that expertise on Plum Island and beyond. I laid out that whole declassified history in my recent alpha-gal piece.

The point I want you to notice is the shape of the thing…

Traub’s classified work with ticks wasn’t visible as a “program” — the very point of Top Secret. Build where nobody can look, then act shocked when someone spots the outline anyway. People did spot it, and were laughed off as tinfoil-hat cranks for their trouble. Decades later, the government’s own paper trail confirmed they were right — maligned and attacked not for being wrong, but for being early.

H5N1, meanwhile, was brewing in reservoirs of wild birds in Scotland in 1959 — or so we’ve been told. Nothing on the record ties it to Traub’s work, and I’m not manufacturing a connection just because the timing is interesting. The pattern doesn’t need help.

Here’s what should bother you more…

Pandemic-preparedness infrastructure is always sold to the public on natural-emergence models — sick birds, sick animals, contagious insects, and bad luck. But classified programs are classified so outsiders can’t check the homework, which means nobody outside the clearance wall has ever been able to confirm whether those threat models were built on natural-spillover data or quietly shaped around what a government itself knew it could engineer.

That's not paranoia — it's just what ‘classified’ means. And every time this setup has been tested — Traub, the Ukraine labs, Wuhan — what eventually crawled out from behind the wall wasn't “nothing to see here.” It was worse than the theorists said. Keep that batting average in mind when Gabbard's recent disclosures show up in Section V, because conceal, dismiss, deny, then declassify decades later isn't a one-off — it's arguably the most consistent part of today's post. Once you've seen it, you can't unsee it.

II. The Knowledge Gets Built

Fast-forward…

By 2005, H5N1 was endemic in wild birds on three continents, a reservoir seeding outbreaks seemingly at will. The 1997 Hong Kong jump had already shown it could kill people — eighteen infected, six dead, a 33% fatality rate — but it couldn’t yet spread person to person; the wall between H5N1 and a pandemic.

In 2011, two government-funded labs took a hammer to that wall — on purpose.

Ron Fouchier at Erasmus University in Rotterdam took H5N1 and serially passaged it through ferrets — the standard animal model for human flu transmission — until it started spreading through the air between mammals in separate cages. I say “air” because that is the presumed vector — emphasis on ‘presumed’.

Roughly five mutations stood between the reservoir virus and an airborne mammalian killer, and Fouchier’s team showed exactly which five. Fouchier himself (in hyperbolic fashion) called it “one of the most dangerous viruses you can make”. Independently, at the University of Wisconsin, Yoshihiro Kawaoka built a hybrid H5N1 and crossed the same finish line using a different pathway.

The U.S. biosecurity board tried to stop the methods from being published and lost. Both papers ran in full in 2012 — the recipe, in the open literature, for anyone who wanted it.

Then came the theater. In October 2014, the Obama administration announced a funding “pause” on gain-of-function research — with quiet carve-outs for anything deemed “national-security essential.” The pause was formally lifted in 2017. And the work? It never actually stopped. By 2020, a University of Zurich team was publishing fresh GOF H5N1 work using a contained reporter system. The moratorium hadn’t ended the research. It had just dimmed the lights.

And I almost forgot to mention that less than a month ago John Fleetwood published China Engineers Mutant H5N1 Influenza Viruses 560,000 Times More Lethal in Mammals: Journal ‘Emerging Microbes & Infections,’ while revealing that the United States had essentially done the same thing… “The back-to-back disclosures represent an accelerating international effort by government-backed scientists to engineer and characterize bird flu strains with enhanced mammalian adaptation, immune evasion, and pandemic potential.” Accelerating efforts in GoF, with H5N1 the centerpiece.

Keep the cast list in mind, because these names recur: Fouchier, Kawaoka, and ‘The Batman’ himself, Ralph Baric. And don’t forget the man whose grants and influence were the common thread through all of it — Anthony Fauci.

III. The Labs Nobody Was Supposed to Mention

Here’s where the story stops being about a virus and starts being about geography.

In August 2005, two U.S. senators — Richard Lugar and Barack Hussein Obama — flew to Kyiv to announce an agreement to extend the Nunn-Lugar Cooperative Threat Reduction program to Ukraine. The stated mission was defensive; secure old Soviet pathogen stocks. Over the years that followed, roughly $200 million flowed into 46 Ukrainian labs, health facilities, and diagnostic sites.

Defensive or not, here is the fact that should stop you cold…

The man who ran that very Pentagon program, Andrew Weber, admitted on the record in 2022 that Russia had been screaming about these labs as “KGB-style misinformation... going on for about 15 years” (see previous link). Read that again. The program’s own director confirms that Russia's objection to U.S. bio-infrastructure on its border wasn’t a 2022 invention — it stretched back over a decade. It’s just that he filed it under “propaganda.” However, the warnings were real and sustained — only the label is in dispute.

And the money trail had a passenger (in case you were wondering why both Hunter's and Fowch’s pardons start on Jan 1, 2014)…

In 2014, Rosemont Seneca, a firm tied to Hunter Biden, helped finance Metabiota, a Pentagon biolab contractor working in Ukraine — a $23.9 million DTRA contract, with a slice tagged specifically for “Ukrainian research projects.” Same family. Same region. Same quiet money. Then, in March 2022, with Russian troops moving, Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland sat before the Senate and was asked, point-blank, about the US’s biological facilities in Ukraine. She confirmed they existed. And she gave a number… Thirteen.

The real number, by the Pentagon’s own accounting, was forty-six.

That gap — thirteen admitted, forty-six real — is not sloppiness. It is the scope being managed in real time, under oath, on camera… Concede the smallest defensible figure, bury the rest, and make sure anyone who cites the larger number is branded a Russian asset (see the earlier infographic). Which is exactly what happened to everyone who did. For decades. Until it was simply too big to hide.

IV. The Cattle, Again — and the Machine Behind Them

Now we can come back to the others udders...

Instead of PCR-swabbing every cow, chicken, and farm worker on Earth, how about we stop creating new mutant variants of H5N1 in the labs, since that’s where the current problem originated? How about we stop funding such utter madness with our tax dollars, funneled through corrupt government agencies like NIAID? After all, you don’t save Tokyo by creating Godzilla. -From Dr Clayton Baker’s January 2025 article for Brownstone, The Pandemic Planners Come for Hoof and Hen…and Us Again

By late 2024 and into 2025, the response apparatus that had been built and rehearsed during COVID came roaring back to life — over 90 million birds culled, egg prices detonating, supply chains buckling. The same emergency language. The same regulatory fast-tracks. On December 18, 2024, California declared a state of emergency over H5N1. The machinery wasn’t theoretical. It was built, staffed, funded, and idling in neutral, waiting for someone to slam the gear shift down and put the pedal to the metal.

By August 2025, the NIH was funding the creation of chimeric H5N1 viruses — engineered to replicate in human lung cells, resist antivirals, and evade vaccines — conducted outside BSL-3 containment in labs across Iowa, Louisiana, California, and Georgia. Tens of million$ were being routed into converting hospitals into “special pathogen” hubs and standing up new H5N1 vaccine platforms. Capacity for a declared pandemic — built carefully, before the pandemic was declared.

Stop and notice what that means. You don’t pre-position a response to a fire that hasn’t started unless you have unusual confidence about where the match is going to be struck (not the best analogy for those who happen to live in L.A.).

V. Disclosure Day

And then — three weeks ago today — the pattern completed itself, exactly on schedule. Conceal. Dismiss. Declassify.

On June 12, 2026, outgoing Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released documents confirming longstanding U.S. funding for more than 120 biolabs across 30+ countries, Ukraine included, much of it dangerous gain-of-function work with minimal oversight. She said, flatly, that officials had “lied repeatedly to the American people” about the labs’ existence — the very labs that, four years earlier, got people branded as Kremlin stooges for mentioning.

Then, on June 19 — her last day in office — Gabbard detonated the second charge…

1,600+ pages of intelligence-community material from the pandemic’s first months. Buried in the stack, as the very first document, was a classified Lawrence Livermore National Labs assessment dated May 2020 — written weeks into the pandemic — concluding that all the necessary conditions to trigger it were present at the Wuhan lab. That conclusion sat, classified, for six years. Even though an MSM outlet or two carried “narrative-conserving” pieces on the DNI’s disclosure, most chose to ignore it completely.

Per Florida attorney Jeff Childers, account, Gabbard’s charge was specific and brutal (see Livermore Labs link above)…

Fauci’s NIH grants funded the Wuhan gain-of-function work; the intelligence community “almost always incorporated Fauci’s recommendations”; and he lied to Congress under oath in 2024 about his involvement in the origins question. Multiple IC whistleblowers reported retaliation for refusing to go along. The man whose money helped fund the research became the controlling expert investigating that same research across all eighteen intelligence agencies. The suspect ran the investigation (“a self-serving circular reporting loop”).

There is the pattern again, in its purest form. Concealed in 2019/2020. Dismissed as conspiracy for years. Declassified in 2026, after the damage was done and the statute of limitations had been allowed to bleed out. Was it all a giant psyop — a distraction from (choose from list and insert here__________________ Iran War, inflation / affordability, Epstein list, etc, etc)? Maybe. Sasha certainly thinks so and makes a lot of great points in her recent 3-Part I Told You So as well as her 2024 piece, How to Fake a Pandemic in Four Easy Steps.

VI. Why Five Doors?

I’m not going to tell you I know the exact mechanism. I’ve said from the beginning that I don’t. The transmission skeptics, the lab-leak hardliners, and the ‘intentional release’ crowd each hold a piece, and I have personally had difficulty reconciling them. At least for now. But you do not need to solve these questions to see the institutional pattern. And when you ask the only question that actually matters — why is the response always, always, wildly out of proportion to the documented threat? — there are at least five doors. And the beauty of this game is that there are no wrong answers…

Door One — Institutional Self-preservation: Monkeypox received a global emergency declaration in July 2022 for a virus that moved almost entirely through one narrow contact corridor; promiscuous homosexual men. It was never going to go airborne. The response wasn’t sized to the disease; it was sized to the agencies’ need to be seen as doing ‘something’ — and to keep budgets, relevance, and emergency powers flowing. And don’t forget, they had just run a pandemic-planning tabletop exercise on the disease.

Door Two — The Permanent Bureaucracy: The administrative state (many refer to this as the “Deep State”) was never meant to be a ruling class. However, it became just that. Example: The majority of the public, across every partisan line, wants term limits, photo ID to vote, and real government oversight. The unelected machine refuses because perpetual crisis is the mechanism by which it justifies its own existence and expansion.

Door Three — Consolidation: Every one of these episodes runs in the same economic direction… Small operators are crushed, while large players are consolidated and protected. When 90 million birds are culled, and small dairies are buried under testing mandates while the mega-operations absorb the market, that’s not a side effect — that’s a plan of action. 36,000 independent dairy farms are hard to control. But if you only have fifty consolidated giants, it’s simple (cue the Rolling Stones, Under My Thumb).

Door Four — The Door Gabbard Started Cracking Open: The agencies not only lie, they circle the wagons to cover (i.e. lie) for each other while doing it. That’s not speculation. I could show you hundreds upon hundreds of examples, not including many in response to Gabbard’s recent drop. The same institutional reflex that buried the Wuhan assessment for six years and managed Nuland’s “thirteen” is also running the H5N1 playbook. And in true Operation Mockingbird fashion, the MSM is right there with them.

Door Five — The ‘Wildcard’ Bonus Round: For those who adhere to the “Plandemic” narrative, the sheer number of coincidences make it impossible to completely dismiss. Especially considering that, like when Stewart embarrassed Colbert on live TV, most people I know never bought into the Wuhan Wet Market BS. So the real question, rarely asked in proper company, is, was it a leak, or was the whole thing intentional? Let's face it, there's always been infinitely more evidence for the latter than for the ever-yummy wet market psyop — and no shortage of theories for how it could have been pulled off, let alone which government did it. As to the why(s) of the intentionality theory — that's a post for another day.

Lean toward intentional if the evidence takes you there. But even if you set that argument aside entirely, the tell doesn't disappear. The time, energy, and money spent convincing you that it all started with a wet market ‘event’. That effort is its own confession.

You don't need to resolve leak versus intentional to see the indictment. You only need to see the pattern. And they’re still building. I can’t tell you the exact shape of what they’re building. I can tell you, using the receipts above, that they are building it — that the same people keep their hands on it, that the response is always pre-loaded and always oversized, and that every disclosure lands too late to stop it.

You don’t have to know the precise mechanism of a trap to recognize that you’re standing in one.