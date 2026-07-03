Dr Schierling Unfiltered

Dr Schierling Unfiltered

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
10h

All these clowns have done is built up a wall of lies and fear. No real virus is involved. The next pandemic will be as fake as all the others.

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1 reply by Russell Schierling
Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
8h

Everything about the lab leak story makes no sense.

Why would China let us do things in their labs?

They could have easily done this via black ops, like we are learning about MKULTRA and other CIA operations during the 50s-70s.

Why have names like Fauci and Baric attached to the programs?

Well, that's because it was intended.

They need to reveal that the past "leadership" is crooked and corrupt so that the new leadership can come in as the good guys.

From my recent note here

https://substack.com/@robc137/note/c-286923523?r=63lh2&utm_source=notes-share-action&utm_medium=web

They're making the past predator class look bad so they can step in as the good guys.

It's just like in wrestling.

That's why they let Biden fumble around on stage numerous times for a while before helping him off.

That's why Trump is allowed to say crazy things. You would think they would have coached him later to not or threatened him and I'm not talking about the fake assasination attempts.

That's why Fauci is getting the blame (not the many others that also orchestrated con-vid).

A few years ago the WEF had a presentation on how to regain trust. They mentioned how people were disappointed in politicians and experts. Ok. But their solution was to double down on lying. You would think that in a publicised event they would have mentioned regaining trust by being honest, even if they were pretending. No, and it was also interesting that they had that James Bond villain, Klaus as their head man and now another predator perp.... Make the past management look bad.

That's why everything is so absurd these days.

So the next crop of the predator class can step in and save the day and regain our trust. But it'll fail because we're no longer tribalist and cheer for stupid teams.

Instead we cheer for the truth. Fuck tribalism and the group think that comes along with it. Only the obsolete still follow team sports when it comes to important things.

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1 reply by Russell Schierling
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