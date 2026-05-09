Dr Schierling Unfiltered

Dr Schierling Unfiltered

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"far too many doctors continue to promote a genetic etiology of lifestyle diseases to their patients — mostly, I would argue, because it’s easier than confronting them about lifestyle choice" - yes! This! 👍🇨🇦

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