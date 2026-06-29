Dr Schierling Unfiltered

Dr Schierling Unfiltered

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MB's avatar
MB
20h

It just comes down to “garbage in, garbage out”.

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4 replies by Russell Schierling and others
Jenna McCarthy's avatar
Jenna McCarthy
18h

Fascinating, illuminating, and surprisingly not surprising. Well articulated, sir.

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