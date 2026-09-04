Dr Schierling Unfiltered

Dr Schierling Unfiltered

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Honey's avatar
Honey
16h

I found humor in this. Bravo, Russell. You showed that AI is only clever, not wise.

You made it a win for all of us.

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Alecia Lynn's avatar
Alecia Lynn
17h

AI will give you more information than you can imagine for the price of total control of who you are.

Matthew 4:9 I will give you the world, if you will bow down and worship me.

I think NOT.

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