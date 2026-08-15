Dr Schierling Unfiltered

Dr Schierling Unfiltered

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
18h

A/i is going to be nothing more than a data collection, spying and propaganda spreading service. Full spectrum censorship is the rule of the day. You are going to get the same old internet whitewash filtered and reassembled into something more specific but still sterilized and sanitized.

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1 reply by Russell Schierling
MB's avatar
MB
18h

Amazing exposure of what AI truly is, and what it is not. The old adage still applies - garbage in, garbage out. AI is not the savior many believe it to be. May God help us all.

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1 reply by Russell Schierling
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