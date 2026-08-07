Dr Schierling Unfiltered

Dr Schierling Unfiltered

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Russell Schierling's avatar
Russell Schierling
3d

Thanks.

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Alecia Lynn's avatar
Alecia Lynn
3d

Well done!

You just summerized years of my study into one easily understandable short story. I love t!

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