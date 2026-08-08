Dr Schierling Unfiltered

Dr Schierling Unfiltered

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Alecia Lynn's avatar
Alecia Lynn
3d

This is why I choose to live in the country.

No masks

No Fauchi Ouchies

No fake meat

No Bullock Dung except in the corral.

Country folk know a fool when they see one.

And all they will say is

Bless their hearts.

Thanks for the song. Made me smile.

Shared it.

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2 replies by Russell Schierling and others
Laura Kasner's avatar
Laura Kasner
2d

Thank you for linking my stack, Russell. Still so many - even those who know the shots are killing people - that know nothing about the clots.

If we ever have the chance to meet, I would love to tell you of a very similar experience Richard Hirschman had with a family whose van had broken down along the road near his home. Only God's providence can explain it. It's rather mind blowing.

Romans 8:28 - one of my very fave passages of scripture.

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4 replies by Russell Schierling and others
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