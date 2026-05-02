Dr Schierling Unfiltered

Dr Schierling Unfiltered

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
18h

….. add DMSO for the win as well 😁

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3 replies by Russell Schierling and others
Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
18h

I have a bone spur in my left shoulder.

Dead hanging helps with yoga breathing.

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