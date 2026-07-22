Dr Schierling Unfiltered

Dr Schierling Unfiltered

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Honey's avatar
Honey
4d

Thank you for the wake up. While it's not surprising, I was too busy looking down to see it.

Lots of good information and insight.

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Mark's avatar
Mark
1d

Wow, I understood the general sense of this, but you filled some huge knowledge gaps for me. Fortunately I’m not stuck at a desk all day, and my work has me moving around a lot. Years ago I stopped using the terrible chairs at my work completely and just stand to use the UI carts (which adjust nicely) and it was a major improvement in my back pain. Proper strength training took care of the rest.

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