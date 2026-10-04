Dr Schierling Unfiltered

Dr Schierling Unfiltered

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Outlawed Verse Poetry's avatar
Outlawed Verse Poetry
8h

Substack is full of scammers promoting this garbage.

Glad to find one page that tells the facts.

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Debra's avatar
Debra
6h

A family friend was taking Ozempic, I can’t ask him how well it worked because he died of a massive heart attack. He was still fat

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