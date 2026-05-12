Dr Schierling Unfiltered

Dr Schierling Unfiltered

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
6hEdited

Drugs can never fix anything. All drugs are an attack by toxic poisons upon your body and its pristine systems. Man made chemicals are not the answer to any medical troubles.

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Graphite's avatar
Graphite
4h

Thanks Russell an amazingly detailed post. It's sad how those who are supposed to protect the population from these moneygrabbing snakeoil salesmen are so easily compromised!

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