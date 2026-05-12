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With the advent of GLP-1 agonists — Ozempic, Wegovy (including the new oral), Mounjaro, Zepbound, Rybelsus, Saxenda, Trulicity, and others — I’m noticing a clinical phenomenon I’ve never before seen at scale. Patients — almost exclusively women — who feel terrible after losing a lot of weight fast.

“Wow, Sara, you’ve lost a lot of weight since I’ve seen you last.” “Yeah, doc. But I feel like crap…”

This is not what these women were expecting. After all, the commercials show entire villages of joyful, upbeat people, smiling in lockstep fashion as they “manage it well.” So where’s the disconnect?

As I've shown you in many previous posts, adipose tissue (fatty tissue) is not only the body's storehouse for fat — it's where all sorts of everything nasty & toxic is stored. It's also a massive endocrine organ in its own right, as well as a reservoir for the endocrine disruptors you've been absorbing your entire life.

When you melt that tissue away in a matter of months on a GLP-1, the junk being stored inside it has to go somewhere. Mostly, it goes into your bloodstream. And then into your brain, your liver, your thyroid, your ovaries, your….

Hormonal Dumping — Your Fat is an Endocrine Organ that was Running an Empire

Your fat is not just padding. It’s an active hormone factory, every bit as real as your thyroid or your ovaries. One of its main products is estrogen. Fat tissue contains an enzyme called aromatase that quietly turns fat cells into estrogen factories — manufacturing estrogen and stashing it inside the cell itself. The bigger the fat stores, the bigger the estrogen reservoir.

So when a woman drops a lot of weight quickly, that reservoir empties. Blood levels of all three major forms of estrogen fall, and a protein called SHBG — which acts like a sponge that mops up whatever estrogen is left circulating — rises right alongside. On paper, her labs look like estrogen has crashed.

But here’s the twist most doctors miss: she is now a textbook case of estrogen dominance — and her blood work won’t show it.

Estrogen dominance has never been about absolute estrogen levels. It’s about the ratio of estrogen to progesterone. Progesterone in a cycling woman comes almost entirely from ovulation, and when the body senses the energy crisis of rapid weight loss, the hypothalamus shuts ovulation down to conserve fuel. Progesterone falls off a cliff. Add in the xenoestrogens being released from melting fat cells — chemicals that bind estrogen receptors but don’t show up on standard labs — and you have a woman whose estrogen panel looks low while her receptors are screaming because they are saturated. The brake is gone — the gas pedal to the floor.

For a younger woman still in her cycling years, this can scramble her periods, tank her libido, wreck her sleep, and put her mood on a hair trigger. For a woman in her forties already inching toward menopause, it can essentially shove her over the cliff — hot flashes, night sweats, brain fog, depression. Nobody warned her. She just feels like she woke up in someone else’s body.

And that’s only the estrogen story. The same crash hits her hunger and energy hormones.

A landmark, and terrifyingly-titled, study published in the New England Journal of Medicine (“Long-Term Persistence of Hormonal Adaptations to Weight Loss”) followed people for a full year after weight loss and found something striking… Even twelve months later, the hormones that should have settled back to normal hadn’t.

Leptin — the hormone that tells your brain “you’re full, you can stop eating” — was still suppressed. So were peptide YY, cholecystokinin, insulin, and amylin, all of which work together to make you feel satisfied after a meal. Meanwhile, ghrelin — the “I’m starving, feed me NOW” hormone — was still elevated. Translation: a year out, Sara’s body is constantly screaming at her to eat, but barely whispering when it’s time to stop. The hunger she feels is real, biochemical, and stubborn as hell.

Then her thyroid joins the party. Free T3 — the active form of thyroid hormone, the one that actually runs your metabolism — drops measurably during weight loss and tends to stay low. Low T3 means a slower metabolism, less energy, a flatter mood, colder hands and feet, more constipation, and that fuzzy “I’m wading through molasses” feeling Sara’s having trouble explaining to her husband.

Finally, the stress hormone cortisol — which you’d think should go down when somebody is finally getting healthier — actually goes up with calorie restriction. High cortisol means more anxiety, exhaustion coupled with broken sleep, belly fat that won’t budge, and a body that feels permanently braced for an emergency.

So when Sara tells me she feels like a stranger in her own skin, I believe her. Because hormonally, she is a stranger. Her estrogen panel says low while her receptors say flooded. Her hunger hormones are in revolt. Her thyroid has downshifted into “granny gear”. And her stress hormones are boiling over like a volcano on nuclear steroids. Every chemical messenger that used to tell her “you’re okay, you’re you” is sending a different signal now.

She’s not imagining it. She’s reading her own dashboard correctly. The dashboard just says something terrible.

The Toxic POPs Release — Your Fat Was a Hazmat Storage Locker

This is the one almost no one talks about.

Persistent organic pollutants (POPs) — PCBs, dioxins, organochlorine pesticides like DDT, PFAS, “forever chemicals of every imaginable kind,” flame retardants — are lipophilic. They love fat. Over a lifetime of exposure to contaminated food and water supplies (as well as almost everything else you touch), these compounds quietly accumulate in adipose tissue, where they remain stored, often in a relatively inert fashion. The fat cell is, in effect, a hazmat locker that protects the rest of your body from what you’ve absorbed.

Then Sara goes on a GLP-1 and loses 50 pounds in a matter of months. Where does the toxic cargo go? Straight into the bloodstream.

Studies of bariatric surgery patients — the closest analog we have for the speed of GLP-1 weight loss — show serum POP concentrations rise and remain elevated for at least a year after the procedure, in some cases exceeding health-based guideline values. Rapid weight loss redistributes these chemicals to the brain, liver, kidneys, and other lipid-rich tissues — and the enhanced brain localization of organochlorines during those experiments raised serious concerns about central nervous system toxicity.

And here’s where the dominoes start falling; you’ll just need to connect a few dots along the way…

The sudden mobilization of a lifetime’s worth of stored toxins is very similar to a Herxheimer-style reaction — a flood of endotoxins leads to a surge of inflammatory cytokines that overwhelm the liver, lymphatics, and immune system in general. Throw in the cortisol spike that comes with caloric restriction itself (see earlier link), and you have a chemical cocktail that degrades the tight junction proteins holding the gut, the lungs, and the blood-brain barrier together. Leaky gut, leaky lung, leaky brain, leaky (insert organ membrane barrier-of-choice here — _________________)...

Because of this, the GLP-1 patient is susceptible to being hit by all “the leakies” all at once — at exactly the moment her body is trying to handle the largest toxic load it’s ever encountered. The burglar isn’t just inside the house. He blew the door off its hinges on the way in. Next dot to connect…

Once these barriers fail and start “leaking,” the immune system starts encountering what it was never supposed to — partially digested food proteins crossing a leaky gut, environmental antigens crossing a leaky lung, and mobilized POPs themselves crossing a leaky blood-brain barrier — all while those same POPs are binding immune and endocrine receptors, depleting antioxidant reserves, and chemically modifying self-proteins and nucleic acids until the body can no longer reliably tell self from non-self. The definition of autoimmunity.

In a genetically susceptible host, that is the textbook recipe for autoimmunity: loss of immune tolerance, anti-nuclear antibody formation, and the cytokine-driven attack on β-cells, thyroid, joints, myelin, or connective tissue that we now diagnose as T1D, Hashimoto's, RA, MS, or lupus — diseases whose incidence, not coincidentally, has been climbing in lockstep with the global burden of the very chemicals adipose tissue has been quietly hoarding for decades.

Low-dose POPs are also mitochondrial toxins, linked to neurodegeneration, endocrine disruption, insulin resistance, and immune dysfunction. This may help explain the surprising finding that intensive intentional weight loss in the Look AHEAD diabetes trial failed to improve cognition long-term — the very fat that people were burning may have been protecting them from the chemicals it stored.

Sara doesn’t know any of this. She just knows she feels poisoned. She’s probably right.

The GLP-1 Drug Itself Has Direct Psychiatric Effects

Forget for a moment everything happening in the fat. It’s not just that rapid weight loss, as we saw above, can affect the brain, but the drugs themselves act on the brain.

GLP-1 receptors are most densely located in the hypothalamus, brainstem, and neurological reward pathways — that’s how they suppress appetite. But those very same receptors also control mood, motivation, and impulse control. The post-marketing safety data has become impossible to ignore.

A January 2024 pharmacovigilance analysis covering semaglutide, liraglutide, and tirzepatide was already finding significant disproportionality signals for depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation across the class — nearly two and a half years ago! A much larger analysis of more than two million adverse-event reports filed worldwide flagged specific danger signals for semaglutide alone: roughly 26% higher reporting of anxiety, 70% higher reporting of depressed mood, and 45% higher reporting of suicidal thoughts compared to other medications.

And across all three GLP-1 drugs, reports of eating disorders came in at four to nearly seven times the expected rate. In case you’re on autopilot, read that sentence again. Because if you still think eating disorders are little more than one of life’s many “speedbumps,” it’s time to recalibrate.

A propensity-matched cohort study of 162,253 pairs published in Scientific Reports found GLP-1 users had a 195% higher risk of major depression, and over double the risk of both anxiety and suicidal behavior compared with matched controls. So we can’t be surprised that the European Medicines Agency opened a formal review of suicidality signals. The surprise is that it happened nearly three years ago, in July of 2023 — and nothing’s been done. But then again, if you’ve followed my column on EBM, you're not the least bit surprised.

So when Sara tells me she feels flat, anhedonic (the medical term I found repeatedly in these studies describing an inability to feel pleasure — numb; and not ‘comfortably’), and just plain off, she’s not imagining it. The molecular binding sites in her hypothalamus are likely doing exactly what the receptor data above predicts.

The Muscle Heist — Nearly Half of What Sara “Lost” Wasn’t Fat

There’s still another thing the commercials don’t show — and it might just be the “holy schnikes” part of today’s post…

When Sara dropped 50 pounds on the GLP-1, she assumed she was losing 50 pounds of fat. She wasn’t. According to the manufacturer’s own published trial data, somewhere between 25% and 40% of every pound lost on these drugs is lean body mass — muscle, bone density, and organ tissue. In the STEP-1 semaglutide trial, the average patient lost roughly 15 pounds of lean mass alongside the fat — about 10% of their total.

For comparison, normal weight loss through diet and exercise typically results in a loss of about 20-25% lean mass. GLP-1s nearly double that — and they do it without any of the strength training that would normally protect what muscle remains. Patients on GLP-1s also tend to eat less protein (because they’re not hungry due to…), which makes the muscle loss even worse.

For women, this is especially cruel. Women start with less muscle and less bone mass than men. After 40, they lose both faster — it’s plain old biology. A GLP-1 effectively compresses a decade or more of age-related muscle and bone loss into a single year.

The downstream consequences are exactly what you’d expect…

The Conversation That Should Have Happened Before the Pen Hit the Pad

This is why I tell every patient considering a GLP-1…

If you do this, you must lift heavy things three times a week, and you must eat protein at every meal (more often than that is better) — or you will come out the other side weaker, frailer, and metabolically worse off than when you started.

The drug companies don’t tell you this. The doctors don’t tell you this. The prescription pads don’t tell you this. And the moronic TV commercials definitely don’t tell you this. But the body composition data, published in their own trials, tells you exactly this.

The beauty is that if you leverage this information and do things right, you just might be able to lose the weight faster without a GLP-1!

But the Hormones, Toxins, Brain Effects, and Muscle Loss Aren’t the Whole Story When it Comes to Feeling Crappy After Rapid Weight Loss

These mechanisms — the dumping of stored hormones, the release of stored POPs, the direct neuropsychiatric effects, and the lean body mass dissipation associated with using GLP-1s — are the under-discussed core of why so many of my patients have said they feel terrible, despite their scale telling them they’re winning. But they, along with the devastating muscle loss, are not the whole story.

Not by a long shot...

Rapid weight loss of any kind — by drug, by surgery, by crash diet — sets off a cascade of physiological and psychological consequences that have been documented in the peer-reviewed literature for decades. The GLP-1s have simply made these consequences common at a staggering scale, the likes of which we’ve never seen before (not even with antidepressants). The lawyers are already advertising for class action plaintiffs (discussion coming).

So, when Sara sits across from you and says she feels like shite, do not look at the scale and assure her she’s winning. She already knows what the scale says. Believe her body. As usual, the GLP-1 commercials — not to mention her doctor — only told her half the story…

“Pharmaceutical Money combines with the cash receptors in your doctor’s wallet to create fast-acting financial relief, so your doctor can rest easy and enjoy life... Side effects include chronic overprescription, unusually heavy cash flow, dependency on free samples, inflammation of confidence, affluenza, and an increased tendency to prescribe off-label prescriptions.”

Below are a slew of additional reasons people might not be feeling as good as they look if they’ve been taking GLP-1 agonists. Then again, this next segment reveals that people might be looking every bit as bad as they feel

Ground Zero: When the Drug Has a Body Part Named After It — Why People Might Wind Up Looking Every Bit as Bad as They Feel

Here’s a fun fact worth keeping in your back pocket (just don’t forget about it and let it go through the wash)…

When a drug becomes so notorious for a specific anatomical side effect that the public itself invents a name for it, the drug is no longer “just” a medication — it’s an event.

Thalidomide had its limbs. Statins have their muscle wasting. SSRIs have their genital numbness. And now the GLP-1 class — Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, Zepbound, and the rest — has generated an entire glossary of body-part names within five short years of going mainstream (in June of ‘21, Wegovy got the go-ahead for obesity, not just T2D).

Every one of these terms was coined by patients, not pharmaceutical companies. Every one of them describes a real, photographable, measurable change that the official prescribing label does not formally acknowledge. And every one of them points to the same underlying mechanism — these drugs don’t just shrink fat. They strip soft tissue from places the patient never agreed to lose it.

The starter pack includes “Ozempic Face” — the gaunt, hollowed-out look in the cheeks, temples, and under-eye area as facial fat pads collapse, prompting a documented surge in dermal filler, fat grafting, and facelift procedures among GLP-1 patients. “Ozempic Mouth” — the deepening of ‘marionette lines’ and the downturned corners of the lips that come with the same facial deflation (think Joker here). “Ozempic Butt” — the loss of gluteal volume and the saggy baggies that follow, driving a parallel surge in Brazilian butt lifts and fat transfers.

“Ozempic Breasts” — rapid loss of breast volume disproportionate to overall body fat loss, prompting a documented spike in breast augmentation consultations. “Ozempic Hair” — the telogen effluvium that begins 3–4 months in and can last a year. “Ozempic Feet” — the loss of plantar fat pads (bottom of feet), leading to foot pain and the need for new shoes that fit a smaller, less cushioned foot.

And from the “Nope, I’m not making it up” files….

“Ozempic Penis” — increased perceived length and function in some men as the suprapubic fat pad recedes, with paradoxical studies showing erectile dysfunction and reduced libido in others. And “Ozempic Vulva” — deflation of the labia majora as subcutaneous fat disappears, pelvic floor weakening as lean mass is lost, and vaginal dryness and tissue thinning as estrogen production drops alongside the adipose that produced it.

Notice what these have in common, including the fact that you could probably find evidence of these drugs adversely affecting any part of the body you care to investigate. Every single one is a story about soft tissue disappearing from places the patient never wanted. It’s easy to understand why — these drugs don’t discriminate by anatomical part or region. They create a systemic effect. Period. And that systemic effect can produce thousands of downstream local effects.

A woman walks into her doctor’s office wanting to drop 40 pounds from her waist and thighs for her July cruise to the Canary Islands. Her vacation finds her slimmer, yes — but also with sunken cheeks, thinning hair, deflated breasts, a flatter boootox, a less-cushioned vulva, and feet that hurt and no longer fit properly in her shoes.

She opens her phone to find a solution, only to discover that the cosmetic surgery industry has been waiting salivating for her — fillers for the face, fat grafts for the butt, augmentation for the breasts, labia “puffing” for the vulva — at an additional cost of tens of thousands of dollars, none of it covered by insurance, much of it not permanent. The GLP-1 takes the fat. The cosmetic industry sells it back to her, one body part at a time.

This is not an unfortunate side effect of the GLP-1 era. As is often the case in the medical field, it’s yet another example of their deviously brilliant business model — we’ll get you both coming and going.

The Lawyers Are Coming: The Labels, Not So Much

As of May 2026, two separate federal multidistrict litigations are running side-by-side in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania before Judge Karen Marston. MDL 3094 covers gastrointestinal injuries — gastroparesis, ileus, intestinal obstruction — and now holds 3,636 pending cases. MDL 3163, created in December 2025, covers NAION vision loss and is up to 86. Roughly 200 new cases are filed every month. Bellwether trials are expected to begin in late 2026 or early 2027. Settlement estimates already exceed $2 billion — little more than the price of doing business.

The FDA has finally started moving — slowly.

In March 2026, the agency issued a warning letter to Novo Nordisk for failing to report serious adverse events, including deaths, within the required 15-day window — essentially accusing the manufacturer of concealing safety data. The same week, the FDA hit 30 telehealth companies with warning letters over compounded GLP-1s sold with misleading claims and unapproved ingredients. Labels have been updated to add ileus warnings (2023) and gastroparesis caution language (2025) — though the labels still don’t say the drugs cause gastroparesis, only that they shouldn’t be used in patients who already have it. That weasel-worded distinction is exactly what the suits are about.

What isn’t happening? The drugs aren’t being pulled, prescribing isn’t being restricted, and the warning labels still lag years behind the adverse-event data. The manufacturers are vigorously contesting liability, and regulators have so far stuck to incremental label tweaking rather than meaningful restrictions on use. Translation — the courts are responding. The FDA, cautiously. The prescription pad, not at all.

Speaking of warning labels that may not tell the entire story…

Eight Side Effects it Pays You to Know About

1. Gastroparesis — and the active class-action MDL

Stomach paralysis (gastroparesis). GLP-1s work by slowing gastric emptying — that’s the mechanism. The problem is that in some patients, the stomach simply stops emptying altogether. The condition is sometimes permanent. As of May 2026 there are 3,636 active federal lawsuits consolidated under MDL 3094 in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, with gastroparesis the most commonly cited injury — claimants allege Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly knew and didn’t warn (Drugwatch GLP-1 lawsuit tracker, May 2026; JAMA, 2024, GLP-1s and gastroparesis risk).

Why this matters: This isn’t fringe. It’s federal litigation. The fact that gastroparesis isn’t on the original drug label — but Wernicke’s, suicide, and now ileus have been added under FDA pressure.

2. “Ozempic babies” — birth control failure and the pregnancy data void

Birth control failure and unplanned pregnancy (”Ozempic babies”). Because GLP-1s slow gastric emptying, oral contraceptives may not be absorbed properly — especially during dose-escalation weeks. Eli Lilly explicitly warns tirzepatide users to add a barrier method for four weeks after starting or increasing the dose. Meanwhile, rapid weight loss restores ovulation in women whose cycles had stopped — meaning women who’d resigned themselves to infertility are getting pregnant on a drug that animal studies link to miscarriage and birth defects, and that has never been adequately studied in human pregnancy (Cleveland Clinic on Ozempic babies, 2025; Wegovy FDA label, 2025).

Why this matters: This is the bullet that hits women of childbearing age the hardest. The drug is altering reproduction in two directions simultaneously — making birth control less reliable and restoring fertility in women who weren’t expecting to conceive. The trial data on first-trimester GLP-1 exposure is laughably thin (168 patients in the largest cohort) for a drug being prescribed to 15+ million Americans. Arguably, the most “we are running a population-level experiment on women” bullet on the entire list.

3. The FDA’s own boxed warning for thyroid cancer (continued)

Thyroid C-cell tumors and medullary thyroid carcinoma. Ozempic and Wegovy carry the FDA’s most serious warning — a black-box (boxed) warning — because rodent studies showed statistically significant increases in thyroid C-cell adenomas and carcinomas at clinically relevant exposures. Whether the same happens in humans is “unknown” per the official label, and patients with a personal or family history of medullary thyroid cancer or MEN-2 are formally contraindicated. Routine calcitonin monitoring is not recommended because it produces too many false positives (Wegovy FDA Label, 2025; University of Colorado Cancer Center, 2025).

Why this matters: This is the FDA’s own warning, on the drug’s own label, in the most serious category of warning the FDA issues. Yet I’ve never heard a single GLP-1 commercial mention it (except the parody I included at the end), and very few prescribers seem to bring it up.

4a. NAION — sudden, permanent vision loss

Sudden permanent vision loss (NAION). A growing body of evidence links GLP-1 use to non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy — a sudden, painless, permanent loss of vision in one eye caused by reduced blood flow to the optic nerve. There’s no treatment; the vision doesn’t come back. NAION vision loss is now a major component of the federal GLP-1 lawsuits, with plaintiffs alleging Novo Nordisk failed to warn (Lawsuit Information Center, May 2026 update).

Why this matters: NAION is the kind of side effect that sounds rare enough to ignore — until you’re the one who wakes up half-blind. A peer-reviewed Harvard study from JAMA Ophthalmology in 2024 documented a 4-fold elevated risk in semaglutide users. The “rare” disclaimer doesn’t comfort a 47-year-old woman who permanently lost vision in her right eye while trying to drop 30 pounds for her daughter’s wedding.

4b. NAION — sudden, permanent vision loss (UPGRADED)

Sudden permanent vision loss (NAION). A 2024 Harvard study found that diabetic patients prescribed semaglutide were more than four times more likely to be diagnosed with non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy — a sudden, painless, permanent loss of vision in one eye — and those prescribed it for obesity were more than seven times more likely (Hathaway et al., 2024, JAMA Ophthalmology). A subsequent Danish cohort of 424,152 type-2 diabetics confirmed the signal — once-weekly semaglutide doubles the five-year risk of NAION (Grauslund et al., 2024). There is no treatment. The vision doesn’t come back.

Two top-tier studies, one from Harvard and JAMA Ophthalmology, one a 424,000-person national registry. No skeptic can dismiss either one.

5. Pulmonary aspiration under anesthesia — the surgery cancellation epidemic

Pulmonary aspiration during surgery and anesthesia. Because GLP-1s slow gastric emptying so profoundly, patients can have undigested food in their stomachs even after a normal 8-hour fasting protocol — creating a serious risk of aspirating stomach contents into the lungs during anesthesia, which can cause aspiration pneumonia or death. The American Society of Anesthesiologists in 2023 issued formal guidance recommending patients hold GLP-1s for a full week before elective surgery, and the FDA added this warning to the Wegovy label in 2025 (ASA Consensus-Based Guidance on GLP-1s, 2023; Wegovy FDA Label, 2025).

Why this matters: This is the bullet that hits home for anyone facing surgery — and almost nobody on a GLP-1 has been told about it. Aspiration during anesthesia is one of the worst things that can happen on an operating table. Anesthesiologists have been quietly furious about this for two years, canceling surgeries when patients reveal mid-pre-op that they’re on Ozempic.

6. The “compounded GLP-1” wild west — a contamination scandal in motion

Compounded GLP-1s — quality, dosing, and contamination risks. Throughout 2023-2024 the FDA listed semaglutide and tirzepatide as “in shortage,” which under federal law allowed compounding pharmacies and “med spas” to produce their own versions outside normal manufacturing oversight. The FDA has documented adverse events from compounded products including dosing errors causing severe hypoglycemia and hospitalization, products containing the wrong salt forms of semaglutide, and contamination concerns. As shortages ended in 2025, FDA ordered compounders to wind down, but the gray-market supply continues (FDA on Compounded GLP-1s, 2024-2025; JAMA, 2024, on compounded semaglutide adverse events).

Why this matters: This is the consumer protection bullet that anyone buying GLP-1s from a spa, online clinic, or “wellness” telehealth service needs to read. The “Ozempic from Costco” or “Ozempic from the place that did my Botox” market is a regulatory disaster. Women who think they’re getting bargain-priced FDA-approved Ozempic are often getting unregulated peptides of unknown purity from facilities the FDA has never inspected.

7. The “Ozempic personality” — losing more than weight

Personality and identity change. Patients and clinicians have begun reporting a phenomenon dubbed the “Ozempic personality” — a flattening of enthusiasm, blunted emotional range, and the loss of the small daily pleasures and quirks that made a person them. The mechanism is the same one we covered earlier: GLP-1 receptors are wired throughout the brain’s reward and motivation circuits, and the drug doesn’t selectively suppress food reward — it dampens the whole signal. Some patients describe it as feeling like the volume got turned down on their entire personality (Vogue/Sex Med Reviews coverage of “Ozempic personality”; Croft & Stanton, 2025, Sexual Medicine Reviews).

Why this matters: This is the cultural bullet — the one that ties back to your Section 3 thesis about reward-pathway blunting, and the one that resonates with everyone who’s noticed a friend or family member become “different” on these drugs. Mainstream women’s media is starting to write about this. Vogue, Vanity Fair, New York Times —it’s no longer fringe.

8. Disordered eating and the relapse trap

Eating disorder reactivation and “drug-assisted starvation.” A significant fraction of women using GLP-1s for weight loss have prior or active histories of disordered eating — anorexia, bulimia, binge eating disorder. For these patients, GLP-1s pharmacologically enable food restriction far beyond what was previously possible, and clinicians treating eating disorders are reporting a surge in patients using these drugs to facilitate relapse. The pharmacovigilance data is striking: across all three GLP-1s, reports of eating disorders came in at four to nearly seven times the rate seen with comparison drugs (Schoretsanitis et al., 2025, J Affect Disord; NEDA / Project HEAL on GLP-1s and disordered eating, 2024).

Why this matters: This deserves its own bullet because the eating-disorder dimension is qualitatively different from generic psychiatric harm. It’s not a side effect happening to a healthy patient — it’s a drug being weaponized by a population already suffering from a serious psychiatric illness, with a mortality rate higher than most cancers (see my earlier link).

The Bonus Top 20: Other Reasons Rapid Weight Loss Feels Awful

You’ve seen a lot. But even these don’t constitute the whole story. Rapid weight loss of any kind — by drug, by surgery, by crash diet — sets off a cascade of physiological and psychological consequences that have been documented in the peer-reviewed literature for decades. The GLP-1s, however, have made these consequences common at a never-before-seen population scale.

If you made it this far, you understand something most prescribers have never been told, and most patients are about to find out the hard way: GLP-1s are not a weight-loss drug — they are a whole-body intervention with hormonal, neurological, immunological, structural, and psychiatric reach, the consequences of which are landing on women's bodies first and hardest.

Sara isn't an outlier. She's the leading edge of a population-scale experiment being run in real time, with drooling lawyers already lined up, the FDA already issuing warning letters, and the cosmetic surgery industry already counting its money. If this post helped you see what the commercials are hiding — share it. Restack it. Send it to the friend who just started Wegovy and to the mother who's about to. Post it where the algorithm doesn't want it seen.

The drug companies have a billion-dollar advertising budget. We have each other. The only reason this conversation is happening at all is because patients started talking to each other faster than the institutions could suppress it. Keep talking. Keep sharing. And if you know a Sara — and you do — make sure she reads this before her next dose.