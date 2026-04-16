I’m Dr. Russ Schierling, and for decades I’ve been helping people with chronic pain and complex health problems on DoctorSchierling.com (previously Destroy Chronic Pain). After watching platform after platform suppress (i.e. censor) discussion of an almost endless number of health-related topics, including censorship itself, I decided it was time to create an independent space where “Freedom of Speech” is more than just a slogan.

At Dr Schierling Unfiltered, I will be tackling an almost endless array of health-related topics, including what the powers-that-be are intentionally hiding from you. No corporate spin. No sacred cows. No BS. And no filters. Just honest, evidence-based insights, designed to help you solve your chronic pain and chronic illness, from someone who’s been swimming in this ocean for 35+ years. Still not sure what you're getting into? Good, keep reading.

My track record speaks for itself; nearly 1,700 individual articles at DoctorSchierling.com (including my recent eight-part series on censorship of natural health topics). But don’t take my word for it. Head over to my blog and see for yourself. While you’re there, scroll my Testimonials Page or my clinic’s “Online Checklist Handout”.

I’ll be publishing my first post on Substack later this week. Part I of a 3-part series on one of the single most suppressed and undervalued studies in American medical history, the HHS / Harvard Pilgrim / Lazarus study on the almost incomprehensible underreporting of vaccine injuries. A study commissioned by the government. A study buried by the government.

If you've ever found value in my work, subscribe to Dr. Schierling Unfiltered. And then, more importantly, share it. Forward this email. Post the link. Text it to someone who needs it. “They” control the algorithms. You control your contacts list.

Thank you for being here. Let’s cut through the filters together.